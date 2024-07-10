The Ordinary’s Launches Its New Balancing & Clarifying Serum

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Ordinary Balancing & Clarifying Serum is a one-step treatment targeting skin congestion, helping to maintain a healthy pore appearance and control visible oil.

The new Balancing & Clarifying Serum uses multi-pathways particularly helpful for complex skincare concerns that may be caused by a multitude of factors, offering one simple yet powerful solution to target congestion.

With “skinimalism” on the rise and hashtags like #minimalskincare garnering over 48 million views on TikTok, many people are ready to leave behind the 7-step regimen and are looking for one product to address multiple concerns.

Concerns of Congestion

Congestion has long been one of skincare’s most searched concerns and is defined by textural irregularities, enlarged pores, and uneven skin tone.

This can be caused by increased sebum production and an abnormal buildup of dead skin cells, which accumulate within pores.

Congestion can be identified through visible shine due to excess oil sitting on the skin’s surface. Meanwhile, blocked pores and textural irregularities are a result of dead skin build-up and excess sebums.

Congested pores can make pores seem more visible and cause closed comedones, appearing as texture on skin.

Image: The Ordinary

The Ordinary’s Balancing & Clarifying Serum uses 7 Skin-Clearing Technologies to reduce skin congestion and decrease surface shine caused by excess sebum production.

The 7 Skin-Clearing Technologies work as follows:

N-Acetyl Glucosamine helps with uneven texture by providing surface level exfoliation and a more radiant look.

Polylysine, L-carnitine, and Sarcosine help with oil control by targeting excess sebum levels and reducing surface oiliness.

L-carnitine and Sarcosine also help target excess sebum by reducing build-up to prevent the appearance of enlarged pores. Adenosine targets pore sheath structure to reduce the look of enlarged pores.

The combination of ingredients helps target the look of redness experienced post-blemish.

Lactococcus Ferment Lysate and Ectoin work together to strengthen and reinforce the moisture barrier to maintain skin hydration.

The Balancing & Clarifying Serum is now available exclusively on Shopee.

