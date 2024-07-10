TRP
Head Over To KLCC For FRIENDS x Naelofar Pop-up For 5 Days Only!
Head Over To KLCC For FRIENDS x Naelofar Pop-up For 5 Days Only!

Naelofar has partnered with the iconic sitcom to bring fans amazing merchandise and celebrate the enduring power of friendship this International Friends Day.

July 10, 2024

Fellow millennials, you can immerse yourself in the world of FRIENDS at FRIENDS x Naelofar pop-up event at KLCC Centre Court from 10 to 15 July.

The pop-up event from 10am to 10pm will feature fun games, the opportunity to get your hands on exclusive merchandise and more.

Based on Naelofar’s Instagram videos, the FRIENDS x Naelofar collection celebrates the enduring power of friendship.

Some of the merchandise available includes chic hijabs with playful quotes, jumpers, socks, baseball caps, aprons, iron-on patches, lanyards, and pins.

In addition, guests can get their hands on the limited-edition The Best-Tee, a lightweight cotton t-shirt featuring the iconic FRIENDS and Central Perk logos.

Remember to mark your calendars to beat the crowd!

Meanwhile, Neelofa, the founder of Naelofar, has been embroiled in controversies before.

Recently, her brand’s women’s health supplement, Isterix, was marketed in a “sleazy” manner and received criticism.

READ MORE: Neelofa, A Peach And Something Called “Isterix” – Here’s What Happened

