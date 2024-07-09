New Rides & Big Fun At Gamuda Luge Gardens

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Looking for a cool spot to hang out with family, chill with friends, or enjoy a cute date? Head over to Gamuda Luge Gardens amusement park in Rawang, Selangor, which officially opened over the weekend.

The place is bursting with exciting attractions like the famous Skyline Luge Kuala Lumpur, the family-friendly FunPark, and two brand-new rides.

Looks like Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari had a great time during Gamuda Luge Gardens’ grand opening. He said that the park reinforces the state’s position as a premier tourist destination.

New Thrills at FunPark

First up, meet the Eye of Gardens! This giant stands at an impressive 50 meters and is officially recognised by the Malaysia Book of Records as the tallest and largest Ferris wheel in a theme park. For just RM12, visitors get to enjoy a relaxing 15-minute ride with some “ok laa” panoramic views of the area.

Right next door, the Vroomerang coaster is ready to take thrill-seekers for a wild ride. Spin along a 10-meter-high turntable track for some heart-pounding excitement and unforgettable thrills.

These new rides join a variety of attractions like the Jellycup Twist, Fruity Frenzy, Jumpshot, Carousel, and the splash-tastic Big Bucket Splash water play area.

But wait, there’s more!

Just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, Skyline Luge Kuala Lumpur is gearing up to launch Hyfly, Malaysia’s first dualling zipline, by the end of 2024. This ride boasts several unique features such as dual lines enabling friends to race, a cable-to-rail transition through a corner, and the first spiral zipline in Malaysia, promising an unmatched adventure experience.

To top it off, the amusement park will soon include The Atrium, which will house an indoor theme park and a variety of F&B outlets.

The park also provides easy access with a complimentary shuttle bus service between the park and Gamuda Garden’s residential area at Waterfront Village, as well as, a shuttle bus service operated by Prasarana from the MRT Sungai Buloh station to Gamuda Gardens and Gamuda Luge Gardens.

