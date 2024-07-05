Here Are 10 Fun Activities Happening This July Weekend

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

This weekend brings another round of fun activities and new hobbies to explore. It’s also World Chocolate Day this Sunday, 7 July, so see if you can find some tasty treats that day!

Food Fiction | 5 July | REXKL | 8pm onwards | Free public event

REXKL is launching its new food hall Food Fiction this Saturday. Other than having amazing food selections, the opening night features music and beats from Coffee Boy Records, Sarong Party Twins, backlog, Cap’t Trips and the Kid, Lionel Rizki, Kingston, Hunky-Dory, Heidi Moru, and Saint Kylo.

SuperToy Fest! KL 2024 | 5-7 July | GMBB | 4pm, 11am | Free public event

SuperToy Fest! KL is a festival celebrating the vibrant culture surrounding soft vinyl toys to foster a deeper appreciation for both international and local artists. Here, guests can immerse themselves in the captivating world of sofubi, sofvi, and alternative art toys. Remember to get your tickets here.

Pasar Senyum Sayang | 5-8 July | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Pasar Senyum Sayang gathers all local vendors together so guests can get their retail therapy and go home with a smile. It’s also a great opportunity to discover new local talents as some of them will be performing as well.

Splash Carnival | 5 July – 4 August | Legoland Malaysia | Ticketed event

Legoland Malaysia Resort’s Splash Carnival returns with an action-packed 5-week extravaganza with thrilling water games, fun-filled activities, and lively entertainment.

On 13 July, rising Korean star Han Byul, who won Best New Artist at the 2020 MeleTOP Era Awards and captivated audiences on Season 3 of The Masked Singer Malaysia, will be performing his chart-topping hits, including “Used to This.”

There’ll be activities to keep families occupied such as Beachside Battles, Sandbox Fun, Beach Ball hunt, and Sink or Swim. For more info, head over to Legoland Malaysia’s official website.

Colonialism & National Legacy | 6 July | University Malaya | 2pm-4pm | Free public event

The seminar is presented in collaboration with UM’s Department of Anthropology and Sociology, National University Singapore, and King’s College London. The speakers of the day are Dr Sarena Abdullah (USM), Dr Jessica Rapson (KCL), Amani Willian Hunt, and Prof Farid Alatas (NUS). This seminar is the next segment of CounterArchive 2024 series supported by The British Council’s Connections Through Culture and MDA.

Intro to Leather Craft (Passport Cover) | 6 July | Level 9, GMBB | 2-6pm | RM200/pax

Leather crafter Acap Roseknight will guide participants in making their own leather passport covers. The passport holder also has compartments to hold cards, cash, and receipts. The workshop provides a great opportunity to learn more about leather making and local leathers. Send a WhatsApp or DM to Phrygian Acraft to book your slot.

Launch Party Season 2 | 6 July | Level 2, GMBB | 2-6pm | Free public event

Sama Sama Studios is reopening in a new space featuring new curated merchandise crafted by local artists. To celebrate, there’ll be mini workshop stations for guests to get hands-on crafty. For RM10, they get to try making foam clay keychains, linocut printing, and decorating fake cakes. Yes, there’ll be finger food served as well. Remember to register your spot here.

Pixorama 2024 | 6-7 July | PJPAC | 11am-7pm | Ticketed event

Pixorama is a celebration of digital and screen-based motion design. Here, guests can discover the motion graphics community in Southeast Asia and support local artists and businesses. Remember to get your tickets here.

Decopatch The Flamingos | 6-7 July | Kinokuniya | 11am-1pm | Free public event

Kinokuniya is holding a Decopatch Carnival from 5 to 31 July to welcome guests into the world of decorative papercraft activity. It’s similar to papier mache and you can decorate almost anything. Guests can try it out in a Decopatch workshop where they’ll decorate a flamingo figurine. Alternatively, they can buy a Decopatch object to decorate on the spot.

Mimicry: Woven & Mouldmaking Sculptures | 8 July | The GoDown | 11am-1pm | RM75/pax

Multidisciplinary artist Kristi Chen is leading a workshop where participants will make woven and sculptural objects to mimic other materials using the beading thread weaving technique and simple mouldmaking forms. Participants will be working with synthetic materials, single-use plastic, and rattan to make small objects. All materials will be provided. Remember to register your spot here.

