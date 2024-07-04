Adidas Euro Pop-Up: An Event Dedicated To Football Fans

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Euro 2024 fever is in the air as countries battle it out in Germany to get their hands on the trophy.

In conjunction with the festivities, Adidas has set up its ‘Euro Pop Ups’ in three locations within the Klang Valley.

The purpose of the pop-up is to bring the thrill of the game to Malaysian football fans with a variety of interesting activities and exclusive merchandising.

At these locations, fans will have the opportunity to purchase their favourite UEFA EURO 2024™ jerseys and Adidas F50 football boots. Special, limited-time offers will also be available at each pop-up and selected malls.

Pic Credit: Keran/TRP Pic Credit: Adidas

The first mall to feature the pop-up was IOI City Mall from 14 June to 22 June. Currently, it is also featuring at Mid Valley Megamall from 24 June to 7 July.

However, their largest pop-up will be featured at Sunway Pyramid Mall from 1 July to 14 July. This final event will celebrate the passion and joy fans have for the beautiful game.

Pic Credit: Adidas

On-site, fans can participate in various activities, including a PlayStation gaming zone, an instant photo booth, and an interactive FootGolf area.

These events are designed to engage and delight football enthusiasts of all ages.

TRP had the opportunity to visit the pop-up event at Sunway Pyramid and below is the list of amazing activities and merchandise available for the football fans out there.

Jerseys Purchase

Fans can buy Adidas UEFA EURO 2024™ jerseys for Germany, Spain, Belgium, Italy, Scotland, or Sweden.

These jerseys are made using the ‘HEAT.DRY’ technology for the comfort of the players and to allow them to perform to their best in the world stage.

Pic Credit: Keran/TRP Pic Credit: Keran/TRP

Name sets for Germany, Spain, Belgium, and Italy can be added for RM99, with heat-pressing available at the Adidas Brand Centre in Sunway Pyramid while stocks last.

Discount Voucher

Each UEFA EURO 2024™ jersey purchase includes a 20% discount voucher for the next in-store purchase, while stocks last.

Complete Gear

Fans can complete their UEFA EURO 2024™ look with Adidas F50 football boots, the UEFA EURO 2024™ Official Match ball – FUSSBALLLIEBE, and enamel pins.

Pic Credit: Adidas Pic Credit: Keran/TRP

Football-Themed Activities

Attendees will enjoy access to the PlayStation 5 gaming zone, and an instant photo booth, and can test their shoot-out skills at the Footgolf area.

Pic Credit: Keran/TRP Pic Credit: Adidas Pic Credit: Adidas

Other than these, fans can also enjoy popcorn and cotton candy while amusing themselves with the activities available.

Pic Credit: Adidas

Get more stories like this to your inbox by signing up for our newsletter.