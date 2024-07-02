Jameson’s Epic Throwback Bash: A Night Of Nostalgia, Music, And Unforgettable Memories

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a recent event hosted by Jameson Irish Whiskey, 800 lucky guests were transported back to the golden era of the 90s and 2000s with their unforgettable Jameson REWIND House Party at The Godown in Kuala Lumpur.

The night was filled with electrifying live performances, retro activities, and a celebration of real human connections in an age dominated by digital screens.

In the heart of the Godown, the stage stands, pulsing with the energy of a thousand suns. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Before the main event kicks off, the Jameson REWIND Cocktail Challenge Finals take centre stage.

Five talented finalists battle it in a surprise obstacle course before presenting their nostalgia-inspired cocktails to the judges.

The competition is fierce, but in the end, home bartender Priya Dharrsini and Justin Yay from Good Friends Club Penang emerge victorious, earning themselves an all-expenses-paid trip to the Jameson Distillery in Midleton, Ireland.

Priya (left), a home bartender with a passion for pushing the boundaries of mixology, and Yay from Good Friends Club Penang, a seasoned veteran of the cocktail scene, were declared the winners of the evening’s cocktail competition. (Pix: Jameson)

A Multisensory Journey Through Time

As the night unfolds, guests explore the various themed rooms, each offering a unique blast from the past.

In “The Yard,” taste buds are tantalized by delectable bites from local favourites like The GoodFellas Kitchen + Bar, My BurgerLab, and Tok Pork.

The Jameson-infused Ais Kacang Ball from Penang Lang adds a whimsical twist to the culinary lineup.

A fortune-telling booth draws partygoers like moths to a flame, each one eager to step inside and discover what secrets the universe might hold. (Pix: Jameson)

Upstairs in “The Gamer Den,” nostalgia reigns supreme as partygoers challenge each other to retro arcade games and shoot some hoops.

The pop-up barbershop by The Underrated Barbershop offers fresh cuts and shaves, while temporary tattoos and a polaroid locker booth provide the perfect #throwback moments to capture.

The classic phone booth, a symbol of a slower, more analog time, set against the frenetic energy of the modern-day party. (Pix: Jameson)

Epic Lineup and Immersive Experiences

But the real magic happens in “The Attic,” aka The Black Barrel Room, where the party reaches fever pitch. DJs Misty, MJ, and Reeve spin a mix of throwback Hip Hop, R&B, punk rock classics, and Y2K pop hits that have the crowd grooving all night long.

Guests sip on Jameson Black Barrel cocktails, get their hair braided, and thrift some seriously cool fits at the Thrift Shop set up by Hundred Percent and 4 KICKS.

In a corner of Jameson’s REWIND House Party, a member of the media sits patiently as nimble fingers work through their hair, creating intricate braids that harken back to a simpler time. (Pix: Jameson)

The “Living Room Live” main hall is where the music truly shines, with a stellar lineup of local talents taking the stage.

EMO NIGHT KL, CLAUDIA, TY:DEL, The Peachskins, Saint Kylo, LOST SPACES, The Filters, and Merakki lead the charge, belting out original songs, 90s pop and rock hits, and punk rock anthems that have the crowd singing along at the top of their lungs.

The nostalgic vibes are perfectly complemented by the “Asam Boy” cocktail, a childhood-inspired creation by Angel Ng from Triptyk Bar.

As the DJ’s selections shift seamlessly from classic hip-hop to punk rock anthems, the crowd’s energy never wavers. (Pix: Jameson)

An Evening of Unforgettable Connections and Responsible Revelry

As the night winds down and the last notes of the final song fade away, it’s clear that the Jameson REWIND House Party was more than just a party – it was a celebration of the human spirit, a reminder of the joy that comes from genuine connections and shared experiences.

In a world where screens often divide us, Jameson brought people together, fostering new friendships and creating memories that will last a lifetime.

The setting, meticulously crafted to transport attendees to a different time and place, serves as the perfect frame for this moment of camaraderie and shared experience. (Pix: Jameson)

And amidst the revelry, Pernod Ricard’s “Drink More Water” campaign served as a gentle reminder to prioritize responsible drinking and stay hydrated throughout the night.

After all, the best memories are those you can actually remember the next day.

