Sakura Den Scores Big With Carlsberg: The Ultimate Football Viewing Experience

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a city where sports bars are a dime a dozen, Sakura Den in Old Klang Road, Petaling Jaya, has managed to stand out from the crowd, thanks in part to its partnership with Carlsberg.

The iconic Danish beer brand has long been associated with football, and its presence at Sakura Den only serves to enhance the venue’s appeal to fans of the beautiful game.

As Euro 2024 continues to captivate audiences worldwide, Sakura Den has emerged as the ultimate spot to catch all the action.

The venue’s rooftop, with its large screen and comfortable seating, provides the perfect setting for fans to gather, enjoy a cold Carlsberg, and immerse themselves in the tournament’s excitement.

Where Culinary Delights and Carlsberg Brews Collide

But Sakura Den’s appeal goes beyond just football.

The venue’s unique fusion of Asian, Western, and Japanese cuisine has been turning heads, offering patrons a culinary experience that is as diverse as it is delicious.

And with Carlsberg’s refreshing brews on tap, there’s no better way to wash down a satisfying meal.

Recently, Sakura Den hosted a group of lifestyle and sports journalists for a live viewing of the Euro 2024 matches between Hungary and Switzerland, and Spain and Croatia.

The event showcased the venue’s vibrant atmosphere, with guests enjoying the night with Carlsberg in hand, great food, and a lively crowd.

As the night wears on and the matches continue, the fans at Sakura Den’s rooftop remain engrossed in the action. They debate tactics, analyze plays, and celebrate each moment of brilliance on the field. (Pix: Sakura Den)

A Match Made in Sports Heaven

As the English Premier League, Formula 1, and T20 Cricket loom on the horizon, Sakura Den is gearing up to be the go-to spot for sports fans in PJ and KL.

And with Carlsberg as its partner, patrons can expect nothing but the best in terms of quality and experience.

So whether you’re a die-hard football fan or simply looking for a great place to hang out with friends, head on over to Sakura Den.

With Carlsberg and a vibrant atmosphere, it’s the ultimate destination for good times and unforgettable moments.

READ MORE: Carlsberg Scores Big With Liverpool FC Legends Night

READ MORE: Carlsberg Malaysia’s Top Ten Charity Campaign Ignites Hope, Gathering RM20.5 Million For Educational And Environmental Progress

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.