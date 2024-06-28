Machi Machi Announces Limited-Edition Collaboration With Iconic Artist Jean-Michel Basquiat

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Machi Machi, the beloved beverage brand known for its delicious milk teas and innovative flavours, is bringing artist Jean-Michel Basquiat’s work to life through an exclusive limited-edition collection of two unique drinking flasks capturing the ‘Life

is Art’ theme and attitude.

Jean-Michel Basquiat (1960-1988) was a groundbreaking American artist whose work explored race, identity, and social commentary themes. His vibrant paintings and mixed media pieces have become iconic, influencing generations of artists.

The Basquiat x Machi Machi drinking flask collection will feature Jean-Michel Basquiat’s four googly-eyed creatures labelled as “specimens”, where he brings a scientific lens to one of his favourite subjects, childhood cartoons.

The “oopick” figure seems to depict the 1960s owl toy of the same name, perhaps referencing toys from the artist’s youth. The collaged element of this work, a taped-on scrap of paper referencing bible verses and symbols, adds further nuance to the childlike characters below.

A collage of scientific, religious and pop-cultural symbols, this drawing is a strong example of Jean-Michel Basquiat’s unique aesthetic language. The artist recontextualises common visuals through juxtaposition, leaving the viewer to explore the link between these icons, phrases, and images.

The exclusive limited-edition Basquiat x Machi Machi drinking flasks showcase Malaysians’ love for both art and Machi Machi’s refreshing beverages. They retail at RM108 (exclusive of 6% government sales tax) per unit and are available while stocks last.

Basquiat worked with paint, Machi Machi worked with drinks

To celebrate the collaboration, Machi Machi has also created the non-alcoholic Fruit Sparkling Mojito, which consists of fresh fruit, mint leaves, sugar and sparkling water, combining fresh and active flavours and nodding to the artist with the energetic, bold, colourful look.

The Fruit Sparkling Mojito retails at RM18, but if you purchase any of the Basquiat x Machi Machi drinking flasks, you will enjoy the exclusive price of only RM10.

Visit Machi Machi outlets at:

o Ground Floor, Lot 10 Shopping Centre, Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur

o Lower Ground, The Gardens Mall, Mid Valley City, Kuala Lumpur

