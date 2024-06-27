ESCAPE Ipoh: Ditch The Screens, Embrace The Green, And Let The Wild Times Roll

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Forget about your typical, run-of-the-mill theme parks with flashy gimmicks and steel monstrosities.

Dato Sim Choo Kheng, the mastermind behind the famous ESCAPE Penang, has done it again with ESCAPE Ipoh.

This time, the founder and chairman of Singapore-listed Sim Leisure Group is taking us on a wild ride that’s all about stripping things back to the bare essentials and getting high on nature’s thrills.

ESCAPE Ipoh, in Tanjung Tualang, Perak, is a theme park that’s not afraid to march to the beat of its drum.

It’s a place where the great outdoors reigns supreme, and the only limit to your fun is how far you’re willing to push yourself.

The park embodies a low-tech, high-fun concept that permeates every nook and cranny of this natural wonderland.

ESCAPE Ipoh is a sprawling oasis of adventure and natural wonder. From high above, the park unfolds like a green jewel, its sparkling lakes and greeneries stretching out as far as the eye can see. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Where Nature Meets Adventure in Perfect Harmony

As you wander through the sprawling grounds of ESCAPE Ipoh, you’ll find yourself swept up in a whirlwind of adventure that caters to every kind of thrill-seeker.

Whether you’re a hardcore adrenaline junkie looking to test your mettle on the pulse-pounding trapeze or a laid-back explorer content to drift along on a leisurely boat ride, this park has got you covered.

Come and experience the wonder of ESCAPE Ipoh’s boat houses for yourself. Soak in the stunning views, bask in the warm sunshine, and let the gentle rocking of the water lull you into a state of pure bliss. (Pix: Fernando Fong)



But what sets ESCAPE Ipoh apart is its deep connection to the land.

Sim and his crew have gone to great lengths to ensure that the park blends seamlessly into the lush, green landscape of Batu Gajah.

Hop on an electric bike and see where the trail takes you. You never know what wonders you might discover or what memories you might make along the way. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Every structure, every activity, every moment here is designed to immerse you in the raw beauty of nature, reminding you of the simple joys that we so often forget in our fast-paced, screen-obsessed lives.

And when you need a break from all the excitement, ESCAPE Ipoh has got you covered there, too.

Whether you’re flipping through the air like a seasoned acrobat or simply dipping your toes in the water for the first time, this is a place where anything is possible. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

With its tranquil lakes and serene ponds, this park offers the perfect spots to kick back, relax, and let the peaceful vibes of nature wash over you.

It reminds us that sometimes, the most incredible escape is just taking a moment to breathe deep and soak in the beauty of the world around us.

In a world that’s always rushing by, this is a place where you can finally slow down, unplug, and just be. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Revitalizing Ipoh’s Tourism Scene and Boosting the Local Economy

And let’s not forget the impact that ESCAPE Ipoh is having on the local scene.

This park draws adventurers of all ages and breathes new life into Ipoh and its surrounding areas, showcasing the region’s charm and warm hospitality.

It’s a much-needed boost for a city once the most prosperous in Malaysia but has since needed revitalization.

In the distance, a relic of Ipoh’s rich mining history looms large – the last surviving tin dredge, a hulking behemoth of steel and iron that once played a vital role in the city’s economy. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

For too long, Ipoh has relied on its tried-and-true attractions, like its famous food scene, to keep visitors coming back.

But as the world changes and travellers seek new experiences, the city must offer more.

While efforts have been made to highlight Ipoh’s historical attractions, such as its colonial-era buildings and tin mining heritage, this is not enough to keep up with the changing demands of modern tourism.

From high above, the love-shaped maze at ESCAPE Ipoh is a sight to behold – a stunning tapestry of lush greenery and intricately crafted wooden structures that wind and twist in a dizzying display of artistry and imagination. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

That’s where ESCAPE Ipoh comes in – it’s a bold step forward, a declaration that Ipoh is ready to embrace the future and offer a new kind of adventure to those seeking it.

A Visionary Partnership for Progress

This venture is even more exciting because ESCAPE Ipoh is a joint venture with Menteri Besar Incorporated Perak (MB Inc).

This partnership combines Sim’s visionary leadership with the state government’s resources and support, creating a powerful force for change and progress in the region.

With MB Inc on board, ESCAPE Ipoh has the backing it needs to make a difference in the lives of the people of Ipoh and beyond.

It’s a shining example of what can happen when the public and private sectors come together to create something extraordinary—a place that entertains, thrills, uplifts and inspires.

It is also a testament to Sim’s vision and tireless dedication to creating something exceptional – a place where people can come together, let loose, and reconnect with what really matters.

For these children, the floating playground is a world unto itself – a place where the rules of gravity and reality seem to melt away, replaced by a sense of pure, unadulterated fun. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Get Ready to Unleash Your Inner Adventurer

So, if you’re ready to ditch the digital world and dive headfirst into a realm of pure, unadulterated fun, ESCAPE Ipoh is the place for you.

Pack your bags, grab your crew, and get ready to embark on an adventure that will leave you buzzing with the kind of natural high that no screen can ever provide.

Rising up from the lush greenery of ESCAPE Ipoh like a towering monolith, the climbing wall stands as a beacon of challenge and adventure – a testament to the indomitable spirit of those who dare to scale its heights. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

In a world that constantly tells us to grow up and get serious, ESCAPE Ipoh is a bold reminder that sometimes the greatest thrills in life come from embracing our wild side and letting the good times roll.

So, what are you waiting for? It’s time to escape the ordinary and plunge into the untamed heart of adventure at ESCAPE Ipoh.

