Jit Sin High School’s Chinese Orchestra: Bringing 50 Years Of Musical Excellence To Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a world where the echoes of tradition often fade amidst the clamour of modernity, the Jit Sin High School’s Chinese Orchestra stands as a beacon of resilience and artistic brilliance.

Hailing from one of the oldest and most prestigious schools in Penang, known for its academic excellence and commitment to providing a holistic education, the orchestra embodies its dedication to nurturing well-rounded individuals.

As they prepare to grace the stage at the Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS (DFP) Seni Festival 2024, their performance promises to be a melodic journey through time, celebrating the orchestra’s 50th anniversary and its indelible impact on the world of music.

The DFP Seni Festival 2024, a three-month extravaganza of music and performing arts, will commence with the orchestra’s performance on Saturday, 20 July, at 8.30 pm.

Weaving Ancient and Modern in “Dialogue of the Songs of Chu”

The orchestra will present a concert-themed “Dialogue of the Songs of Chu,” a musical narrative that promises to transport the audience to a realm where ancient melodies intertwine with contemporary virtuosity.

The program includes masterpieces such as “Dream of the Red Chamber,” “The Sun Shines on Tashkurghan,” “Peninsula Charm,” “Song of Chu,” “The Legend of the Wind Lion God,” and “The River of the Orient.”

Under the baton of the esteemed conductor Lim Soon Oo, the orchestra will be joined by renowned erhu player Tan Rou Yee and cellist Lim Sing Yee, adding an extra layer of musical brilliance to the performance.

As the first notes fill the air at the DFP, a venue that epitomizes the convergence of cultural diversity, business, and leisure, the audience will be transported to a world where music knows no boundaries.

A Symphony of Triumphs, Tears, and Transcendence

The Jit Sin High School’s Chinese Orchestra’s performance will be a celebration of their 50-year legacy, a tribute to the countless hours of practice, the tears of joy and frustration, and the unwavering commitment to their craft.

Their journey has been one of unwavering dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence, which has earned them accolades that resonate far beyond the confines of their local community.

The orchestra’s triumphs have graced international stages, from the vibrant streets of Taiwan to the hallowed halls of Shanghai, Beijing, and Seoul.

Their performances have left an indelible mark on audiences’ hearts, earning them a reputation that transcends borders and cultures.

But their achievements are not confined to the glittering trophies and the thunderous applause.

The Jit Sin High School’s Chinese Orchestra has also been a cultural ambassador, showcasing the beauty and intricacy of Chinese orchestral music to diverse audiences in Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, and China.

Their music has been a bridge, connecting people across continents and fostering a deeper appreciation for the art form.

Ticket Information and Special Offers

The public can take advantage of a special Family Package, which offers a 15% discount when you purchase at least 4 tickets.

Ticket prices for the event range from RM69 for C Reserve seats to RM159 for Premium seats, with A Reserve and B Reserve priced at RM129 and RM99, respectively.

For those seeking a more exclusive experience, Suite seats are available at RM199 or RM249 per seat.

To secure your seats for this mesmerizing performance, you can easily purchase tickets by calling the telephone booking line at 03-23317007 or emailing boxoffice@dfp.com.my.

Alternatively, you can visit the DFP website at www.dfp.com.my to explore more options and information about the event.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.