Hennessy Unveils Master Blender’s Selection No. 5: A Symphony Of Artistry And Innovation

In a world where tradition and innovation intertwine, Hennessy has long been a beacon of excellence in the realm of cognac.

With the launch of Master Blender’s Selection No. 5, the Maison continues to push the boundaries of craftsmanship, delivering a blend that is nothing short of extraordinary.

Since its inception in 2016, the Master Blender’s Selection series has been a canvas for Hennessy’s creativity and expertise.

Each release is a unique masterpiece, never to be replicated, and No. 5 is no exception.

Hennessy’s Master Blender’s Selection No. 5 was produced as a limited edition. Specifically, there were 86,400 bottles produced. (Pix: Fernando Fong).

Maestro of Flavour, Guardian of Hennessy’s Legacy

This limited-edition blend results from a meticulous selection process overseen by Renaud Fillioux de Gironde, the 8th Generation Master Blender at Hennessy.

Renaud’s vision for Master Blender’s Selection No. 5 was to pay homage to the unsung heroes behind the scenes – the 18 exceptional distillers whose dedication and skill are the backbone of Hennessy’s success.

A bottle of Hennessy’s Master Blender’s Selection No. 5 stands tall, its sleek design and golden liquid within serving as a testament to the Maison’s unwavering commitment to excellence. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

“I wanted to celebrate the collaborative spirit and expertise in the world of Cognac,” Renaud shares during its launch at St Regis, Kuala Lumpur, recently.

“These artisans are the guardians of our legacy, and their commitment to quality shines through in every drop of this blend.”

Renaud’s dedication to preserving Hennessy’s legacy while pushing the boundaries of innovation shines through as he discusses the meticulous process behind the creation of this limited-edition blend. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

A Symphony of Flavour

The creation of Master Blender’s Selection No. 5 is a symphony of artistry and science.

The eaux-de-vie, carefully selected for their exceptional qualities, undergo a meticulous maturation process of at least seven years in French oak barrels.

The result is a cognac with a complex aroma and a smooth, velvety palate that dances on the tongue.

The rich, golden hue of Hennessy’s Master Blender’s Selection No. 5 glistens in the glass, inviting connoisseurs to embark on a sensory journey like no other. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

On the nose, Master Blender’s Selection No. 5 entices with spice and candied orange notes, hinting at the depth of flavour to come.

As it touches the palate, the cognac reveals a harmonious blend of cocoa and sweet spices and a creamy, comforting, and invigorating texture.

The finish is a lingering embrace of light tobacco and candied orange, leaving a lasting impression on the senses.

Patrick Madendjian (right), Managing Director of Moët Hennessy Diageo Malaysia and Singapore, joins esteemed guests in raising a glass of Hennessy’s Master Blender’s Selection No. 5 during its exclusive launch at St. Regis, Kuala Lumpur. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

A Toast to Excellence

Nausicaa Charrier, Marketing Director of Moët Hennessy Malaysia and Singapore, expresses her excitement for this launch: “Master Blender’s Selection No. 5 embodies Hennessy’s unwavering dedication to excellence and innovation.

“It is a testament to our rich heritage and forward-thinking approach, inviting Malaysian connoisseurs to embark on a sensory journey that captures the essence of Hennessy’s timeless legacy.”

The latest limited-edition cognac from the renowned French distiller on display at the St. Regis. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

This exceptional cognac is best enjoyed neat or on the rocks, allowing its complexity to unfold with each sip.

It is a blend that celebrates the art of sharing, perfect for intimate gatherings with family and friends.

A glimmering beacon of gold, the Hennessy’s Master Blender’s Selection No. 5 cocktail captures the essence of luxury and refinement. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Master Blender’s Selection No. 5 is available exclusively at selected retailers.

As with all of Hennessy’s creations, this blend pays tribute to the Maison’s enduring commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and the pursuit of excellence.

