Support Young Artists, Authors, & Biz In These Fun Events This Weekend

This weekend, there are many arts and crafts workshops and your presence can help support young artists, authors, and businesses too!

Embracing New Chapters Exhibition | 26 June-8 July | GMBB | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Balai Seni Negara’s Young Art Entrepreneurs (YAE) programme helps guide artists in capitalizing on their artworks as a business. Part of its training programme is participating in the Embracing New Chapters exhibition, a showcase by its ninth cohort at Level 3A, GMBB.

Come and meet all 15 talented artists from various backgrounds such as electrical engineering, special effects makeup, game design, and more and see how they express themselves through different art mediums.

Some artists tried their hand at producing artworks in a medium they’re new in to amazing results, in line with the theme of embracing new chapters. The exhibit will officially launch on the 26th. YAE has also opened registration for its 10th cohort for those aged 18 to 35 until 10 July 2024.

Create Your Own Acrylic Merch | Until 8 July | GMBB | 10am-10pm | RM5

Totbonkers, one of the artists featured in the Embracing New Chapters exhibition, is holding a workshop where you can create your own stunning and colourful acrylic merchandise. It’s great for those wanting to try making psychedelic acrylic art or want something colourful to place in their homes. The workshop will be held at Totbonkers’ booth at Level 3A at GMBB.

Seek & Keep The BSC Artisan Market | 27-30 June | BSC | 10am-10pm | Free public event

The BSC Artisan Market on the Ground Floor, Main Concourse features handcrafted works by local homegrown brands ranging from bespoke fashion, skincare essentials, vibrant botanical-inspired gems, to delicious baked goods. The vibrant atmosphere is enhanced with live music and creative workshops for all ages such as paper bouquet making, dry clay art, flower arranging, and UV resin keychain workshops.

Groove & Good Grounds | 29-30 June | Tropics Shopping Centre | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Damansara Perdana is holding its first Outdoor Flea Market this weekend. As the name has shown, guests can enjoy cups of coffee while browsing the food stalls and car boot sales. There’ll be fun-filled activities such as performances and workshops too.

SinggahSini Pasar Seni | 28-30 June | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Over 90 vendors will be participating at SinggahSini Pasar Seni this weekend. The vintage and street market will have food booths, fashion and accessories stalls, live performances, and more.

Diabetes Community Screening | 28-30 June | Mid Valley Southkey | 10am-7pm | Complimentary screening

If you’re in Johor this weekend, the Regency Specialist Hospital is holding a Diabetes Care Community Screening at its new Regency Medical Care Centre (RMCC) at The Mall, Mid Valley Southkey from 28 to 30 June 2024. The campaign aims to raise awareness about diabetes and encourage proactive health management among individuals aged 18 and above. Participants will be offered complimentary HbA1c diabetes screening at RMCC and a complimentary Fundus eye test for senior citizens. There’ll also be educational booths, informative health talks, and a daily lucky draw.

A Conversation with Lauren Ho & Hanna Alkaf | 29 June | Kinokuniya KLCC | 12pm | Free public event

The event, moderated by Kimberly Lee, brings together two local authors Hanna Alkaf and Lauren Ho, to discuss the latter’s new book Bite Me, Royce Taslim. The hilarious book set in Kuala Lumpur is about a track star Agnes Chan who ventured into stand-up comedy to make some money to get into college after losing her scholarship. The fun read is suitable for kids aged 12 and up. Fans and bookworms alike can get their books signed at the event.

Bengkels 2.0 | 29-30 June | REXKL | 12pm-6pm | Fees depend on workshops

Bengkels 2.0 features several workshops to help you exercise your creative side. The workshops include calligraphy drawing, sketching, seal carving, handmade flower paper, and crocheting keychain charms (kitten theme!). Check registration details here.

Tabletop & Board Game Convention | 29-30 June | Jaya Shopping Centre | 10am-9pm | Free public event

All Aboard: Tabletop & Board Game Convention celebrates tabletop, board games, and role-playing games (RPG) communities in Malaysia. The two-day event features free play, tournaments, and miniature painting workshops. Guests might even find merchandise they like.

Wayang Kulit Workshop | 30 June | GMBB | 1pm-5pm | RM90-RM180 depending on puppet

If you’ve missed the previous Wayang Kulit Puppet-making workshop, you can try your luck this Sunday at Temu-Temu Hall, Level 9 at GMBB. Participants can choose designs from four categories: Basic, Intermediate A, B, and C. The wayang kulit designs include traditional and modern themes such as Wak Long, Pak Dogol, Budak Grogu, Dark Knight, and Hulubalang Empayar. A parent or a guardian must accompany children below 12 years old. Remember to register your slot here.

