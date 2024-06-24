Catch The Cybertruck In Penang As Tesla Debuts In The North

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Tesla has officially launched in Penang, featuring the latest Model 3 Performance, Model Y and the highly anticipated Cybertruck.

From 21 to 30 June 2024, residents of Penang and Malaysia’s northern region will finally have the opportunity to experience Model 3 and Model Y, as well as witness the revolutionary Tesla Cybertruck up close at the Ground Floor Centre Atrium at Gurney Plaza, George Town.

This event marks a significant milestone for Tesla as the company sets its sights on captivating and serving northern states of Malaysia. Tesla has also indicated plans to open a dedicated after-sales service location in Penang soon.

The public can now test drive Model 3 and Model Y in Penang, experiencing firsthand Tesla’s industry-leading electric vehicle technology and performance.

Call 1800-81-0655 or click here to learn more and schedule a test drive.



In addition, the public can see the Cybertruck from 22 to 30 June to have a closer look and freely take pictures with Tesla’s highly-talked-about first electric compact truck with cutting-edge and futuristic design.



Tesla currently has 3 charging sites in Penang at The Ship Campus, All Seasons Place, and Sunway Carnival providing a total of 12 Destination Chargers (Wall Connectors) and 4 V3 Superchargers.



Tesla has also confirmed the installation of the first V4 Supercharging station in Penang at Gurney Plaza.

These charging stations will enhance the convenience and accessibility of owning a Tesla in Penang, with plans to expand the charging infrastructure further in the future.

For more information about the event at Gurney Plaza and to indicate interest, click here.

Tesla will move its footprint to Queensbay Mall from 2 to 14 July 2024.



To keep updated with Tesla’s events and products, follow Tesla’s official social media on Instagram @teslamotorsmys and Twitter @Tesla_Malaysia.

