Watch These Malaysian Artists Steal The Show At The MR D.I.Y. Art Exhibit

Get ready to be dazzled by the incredible talent of Malaysian artists! The MR D.I.Y. Art Competition 2024 just crowned its Grand Prize winners and shined the spotlight on the extraordinary creative talents we have here in Malaysia.

The annual competition serves as a celebration of Malaysian art, aiming to foster greater appreciation of the craft and provide a platform for artists to flourish and enhance the local creative scene.

MR D.I.Y. Group CEO Adrian Ong said that the contest represents one of the many ways (besides giving people the perfect place to shop for their art supplies 🎨🖼️🖌️👩🏻‍🎨) they can support and inspire local artists to create and share their unique ideas and stories with the world.

Creativity is a cornerstone of progress and by fostering artistic expression, we can contribute to a more vibrant and dynamic society. This year’s theme, “Reality of Abstraction” invites artists to explore and depict the relationship between the abstract and the real – creating a sense of the abstract while maintaining a connection to the real world. This theme aims to challenge perceptions, encourage people to see beyond the surface and to consider deeper, more complex interpretations. MR D.I.Y. Group CEO Adrian Ong

This year’s competition featured two categories: the public category and the educational institutions category, to get more people involved in showcasing their stuff.

With over 1,000 entries from across the country, including 322 submissions from primary and secondary schools, the competition was super fierce, but saw 22 talented Malaysians emerge victorious and collectively take home cash prizes totalling more than RM100,000.

Let’s meet the talented artists!

Public Category Winner: “Malaysia Madani” by Mohd Farizal Puadi (43-year-old lecturer)

Faizal’s artwork employed a stitching technique reminiscent of upholstered furniture. Inspired by Malaysia’s 15th General Election (PRU15), his piece captured a pivotal moment in the nation’s history and symbolised the threads of culture and heritage harmoniously woven together in Malaysia. Faizal walked away with the grand prize of RM15,000.

Education Institution Winner: “Surat untuk Dunia: Bertemu Cinta di Garis Horizontal” by Iklil Ali Ahmad Shukri (19-year-old student)

Iklil’s masterpiece reflects the lessons he learned in life and his journey toward becoming an artist. Influenced by his artistic parents and fueled by his aspirations to study Fine Arts, he secured the grand prize of RM4,000 at the contest.

Don’t miss the chance to see all the remarkable prize-winning art exhibited at the MR D.I.Y. PLUS store at the IPC Shopping Centre from 22 – 30 June, or the Segaris Art Centre at Publika between 1 – 7 July, for yourself!

