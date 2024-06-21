Michael Owen Is Going Mall-Hopping In Malaysia Next Week!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Legendary English Premier League player Michael Owen will be in Malaysia from 28 June to 1 July 2024.

The meet and greet event organised by Aeon Malaysia will allow fans to meet the former footballer.

Lucky shoppers will also get the chance to win a private dinner with him.

This meet and greet is happening at four Aeon Mall premises across Malaysia starting from Aeon Ipoh Klebang on 28 June, Aeon Cheras Selatan on 29 June, Aeon Mall Bukit Indah on 30 June and Aeon Mall Nilai on 1 July.

As for the exclusive private dinner, it is happening on the same dates but at different venues.

To participate in the meet and greet, you have to spend a minimum of RM300 for UOB cardholders (RM500 for non UOB cardholders), terms and conditions apply.

To be in the running for the private dinner, UOB cardholders will have to spend a minimum of RM600 (RM800 for non-UOB cardholders), terms and conditions apply.

While the spending amount can be a combination of up to three same-day receipts, at least one receipt must be from an AEON Mall tenant to be eligible for redemption.

However, the slots are limited.

Michael Owen

Born in 1979, Owen was a former professional footballer and Ballon d’Or winner.

Renowned for his speed and goal-scoring, he played for Liverpool, Real Madrid, Newcastle United, Manchester United, and Stoke City, and represented England 89 times, scoring 40 goals.

He shared his career along with other legendary players such as David Beckham and Thiery Henry.

He was Liverpool’s top goal-scorer every season from 1997 to 2004. His most memorable contribution came in the 2000-2001 season when he helped Liverpool win a treble: the FA Cup, the League Cup, and the UEFA Cup.

Owen scored two late goals in the FA Cup final against Arsenal, securing the victory for Liverpool. That year, he also won the prestigious Ballon d’Or, becoming the first English player to do so since Kevin Keegan.

On the international stage, Owen made his debut for England in 1998 and quickly made headlines with his sensational goal against Argentina in the World Cup, which is still remembered as one of the greatest World Cup goals.

He went on to play in three World Cups and two European Championships, scoring 40 goals in 89 appearances for England.

