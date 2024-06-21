Have Fun, Gain Skills, & Learn About Your Health This Weekend At These Events

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

This week, we resume the usual programming to have fun and gain new skills while learning more and caring about our health.

Pesta Muda Mudi | 21-23 June | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Head over to Pesta Muda Mudi and try your hand at batik painting or join a 60’s dance party. Aside from that, there’ll be interesting clothing, beauty, accessories, arts and crafts, and food stalls to check out the whole time you’re there.

Digital Decade Y2K Pop-up Market | 21-23 June | REXKL | 12pm-10pm | Free public event

Get your nostalgia fix at this pop-up market featuring everything retro from clothes to blingy accessories. Fashionable guests are free to dress up in iconic early 2000s looks to fully embrace the vibe.

Find Every Shade of You | 21-23 June | Suria KLCC | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Need to upgrade your sunnies? Head over to Sunglass Hut’s “Find Every Shade of You” pop-up to find the perfect sunglasses that matches your style and needs. They have 13 unique colour combinations of the best-selling styles from brands such as Ray-Ban, Versace, Oakley, Burberry, and many more. Visitors get a free ice cream if they pose with Sunglass Hut eyewear and post it on social media.

Future of Tech Is You | 22 June | Zoom webinar | 10am-11.15am | Free

Axiata Foundation and Project GirlsForFirls Malaysia (G4G Malaysia) is hosting the Axiata Digital Leaders Programme (ADLP) For Girls 2024: Future of Tech Is You on Zoom. The webinar features a panel discussion led by aspiring women leaders in the tech space. The webinar aims to equip youths, students, and career professionals with the skills, confidence, and knowledge needed as they prepare for their future tech career. Reserve your spot here.

Beginner’s Welding Workshop | 22 June | Publika | 10.30am-12.30pm | RM120/pax

In the Ultimate Beginner’s Welding Workshop, participants will be introduced to the art of Metal Inert Gas (MIG) welding and metalwork techniques. In the 2-hour workshop, participants will have a hands on experience welding their own metal frame or artwork under expert guidance. All materials and safety gear will be provided. You just need to reserve your spot here.

Breast Health Day with BCWA | 22 June | One Space Wellness | 12pm onwards | RM38/pax, RM68/2 pax

In conjunction with International Yoga Day, One Space Wellness partnered with Breast Cancer Welfare Association Malaysia (BCWA) to hold a day of wellness, creativity, and awareness. There’ll be activities such as Yoga for All, Clinical Breast Examinations by BCWA, Trinket Tray Art Workshop, and an info sharing session. Fees include lunch. Remember to reserve your spot here.

Segambut Boyz | 22 June | Ark Event Space | 8.30pm onwards | RM50

Dynamic duo Prakash Daniel and Farid Azmeir are filling the night with laughter in a stand-up comedy and variety show. There’ll be a Q&A improv session and music going to keep things hot. Remember to get your tickets here.

Lambang Sari Series | 22-23 June | UM | 8.30pm, 3pm | RM30, RM50

The National Symphony Orchestra is performing in the Lambang Sari Series 2 Symphonic Spectacular at Panggung Eksperimen Universiti Malaya. Led by conductor Eric Lee, the performance features Scarlet Gouk on the saxophone. Get your tickets here.

Mini Space Camp Artemis | 23 June | The Cube, UM | 9am-12.30pm, 2pm-5.30pm | RM80/pax

Image: apadilangit/FB

Apadilangit is conducting a three-hour space camp for children aged 7 to 13 years old at The Cube, Faculty of Arts and Social Science (FASS) in Universiti Malaya. The programme includes activities such as rocket building and robotics. All materials will be provided and at the end of the session, the little space adventurers get to take home an e-certificate to mark their achievement. Remember to register here.

Reproductive Health Talk: I AM IN CONTROL | 23 June | Virtual Talk | 3-5pm | Free

OrphanCare’s signature I AM IN CONTROL virtual talk aims to spread awareness about reproductive health and remove the stigma on the topic to create a more mindful society. The programme will cover critical topics such as the dangers of insufficient sexual awareness, sexual safety, preventative measures, and staying healthy. No experience is needed and the talk is free but you still need to reserve your spot here.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.