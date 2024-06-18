[Tips] What Is Food Coma And How To Prevent It

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Have you ever felt lethargic, tired and sleepy after having a certain meal during the day?

Well, this is something that occurs very often to many people, especially after having their lunch, and this phenomenon is known as Food Coma.

A food coma, scientifically known as postprandial somnolence, is the state of drowsiness or lethargy that follows a large meal.

In a complex interplay of biological and psychological factors, this phenomenon would often result in feeling sleepy after eating.

Recently, the Ministry of Health shared an infographic about food coma.

A person is said to be more susceptible to food coma if they consume quantities of food that are not recommended for their metabolism and this usually occurs during the festive season.

If you find yourselves turning into a couch potato after a large meal, then you’re likely experiencing food coma.

How and Why Does a Food Coma Occur?

First of all, despite its name, this condition does not mean you are in a comatose state.

Consuming a large meal with high-calorie count and high fat content activates the parasympathetic nervous system (PNS).

The PNS directs more blood flow to your digestive organs to aid in digestion, reducing the blood flow to the brain, which can lead to feelings of tiredness and lethargy.

Hormonal Changes

Eating triggers the release of several hormones, including insulin. High-carbohydrate meals cause a spike in insulin, which in turn influences the levels of tryptophan and serotonin in the brain.

Tryptophan is a precursor to serotonin and melatonin, both of which play roles in regulating sleep and mood, potentially leading to drowsiness.

Circadian Rhythms

The body’s natural circadian rhythms also play a role in post-meal drowsiness.

The “afternoon dip,” a common period of decreased alertness in the early afternoon, can coincide with post-lunch sleepiness

Cytokine Release

Certain cytokines, particularly those involved in inflammatory responses, may also contribute to post-meal fatigue.

These cytokines can affect the central nervous system and increase the perception of tiredness.

Prevention Methods

Eat Smaller, Balanced Meals: Large, high-fat, and high-calorie meals are more likely to cause a food coma.

Opt for smaller, balanced meals that include a mix of proteins, healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates to maintain steady blood sugar levels and avoid overloading your digestive system.

Incorporate Physical Activity: Light physical activity, such as a short walk, after a meal can boost circulation and aid digestion, helping to reduce feelings of lethargy.

Get Enough Sleep: Ensuring adequate sleep can help prevent the exacerbation of post-meal drowsiness. A well-rested body is better equipped to handle the physiological changes that occur after eating.

Hydrate: Drinking water helps with digestion and can prevent overeating by making you feel fuller, thus reducing the likelihood of experiencing a food coma.

Avoid Alcohol: Alcohol can enhance feelings of sleepiness and reduce alertness, so it’s best to limit its consumption, especially with large meals.

Mindful Eating: Taking the time to eat slowly and mindfully, and paying attention to hunger and fullness cues, can help prevent overeating and the subsequent lethargy.

