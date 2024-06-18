Family Abandoning Cats Triggers Conversation About Responsibly Giving Up Pets

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Twitter user Four Meows (@fourmeows) recently posted about a family allegedly releasing cats in a neighbourhood on Sunday, 16 June. The cats were likely domesticated and were now facing life as strays.

Four Meows claimed they advised the family not to do this but the family was allegedly not bothered or ashamed.

Four Meows explained that about seven to eight stray cats in the area had been poisoned to death, abused, or run over by passing vehicles. These cats are also susceptible to feline parvo which can lead to death if symptoms are serious enough.

If you have extra pets to give away, passing them to a shelter, adopter, or foster is better.

When a netizen said the cats could also be released in the market so that they could find food, Four Meows disagreed.

Four Meows said the conditions of stray cats at markets are terrible. These cats were subjected to abuse such as having hot water poured on them, fed poisoned food, and getting hit. Due to the poor living conditions, these cats are also exposed to bacteria and infections.

The post by Four Meows reminds all pet owners to pass unwanted pets to the right groups so the animals would not be mistreated or add to the stray animal population.

Cari adopter, cari shelter berbayar. Masih ada lagi choices lain selain buang.



Kat pasar xselamat juga awk. Byk yg kne racun, kne simbah air panas, bakteria pun berlambak, kne pukul..maaf, sy ckp ni based on pengalaman dr diri sndri & stray feeders & group ngo. — fourmeows (@fourmeows1) June 17, 2024

Where can you give away unwanted pets?

Some pet shops and vets offer to take in lost or stray animals. The alternative is to look for pet shelters, adopters, or fosters.

If you’re considering contacting some professional pet sitters, you can visit PetBacker or Pet Nanny Malaysia‘s website.

For illustration purposes. Image: TRP File

As for pet adoptions, you can browse relevant Facebook groups such as Ohana Paws n Claws, Pets for Adoptions (Malaysia), TNRM Malaysia, and Kelab Kuching Malaysia.

There are also sites such as Pet Finder to put pets up for adoption.

Meanwhile, there are two cat parks where stray cats are cared for: Taman Kucing Cyberjaya and Taman Kucing Klang.

