Avaland Boasts 50% Take-Up Rate During Official Launch Of Aetas Seputeh

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Avaland Berhad recently marked a significant milestone with the official launch of Aetas Seputeh, its premier development in Kuala Lumpur.

The project already had a 50% take-up rate during the launch, underscoring the project’s strong market reception.

Launching Ceremony of Aetas Seputeh

Pic Credit: Avaland Berhad

Avaland CEO Apollo Bello Tanco expressed his deep gratitude to the dedicated team behind the project.

He acknowledged their hard work and pivotal role in the success of Aetas Seputeh.

Tanco also extended appreciation to the customers and business partners whose support was essential.

In his welcome speech at the launch, Tanco highlighted the importance of Aetas Seputeh as part of Avaland’s award-winning Aetas series.

CEO of Avaland Berhad Mr. Apollo Bello Tanco

Pic Credit: Avaland Berhad

He recalled the success of Aetas Damansara, launched during the pandemic, which achieved a 100% take-up due to its meticulous design and strategic location. This success set a high standard for future projects in the Aetas series.

Drawing inspiration from the tranquility of Seputeh, Aetas Seputeh harmonizes eco-consciousness with luxury living. It embodies the essence of urban living infused with local charm and luxury. Apollo Bello Tanco, CEO Avaland

A Glimpse Inside

Aetas Seputeh is composed of 126 spacious residences with only two units per floor, ranging from 3,500 to 14,869 square feet, across two blocks.

Miniature layout of the unit

Pic Credit: Keran/TRP Pic Credit: Keran/TRP

Each unit features a private lift, adaptable walls, and naturally ventilated layouts, offering panoramic skyline views.

Pic Credit: Keran/TRP

Exiting the private lift and into the unit, there is a living room on the left and dining room on the right with the kitchen opposite it.

Pic Credit: Keran/TRP Pic Credit: Keran

The highlight of the kitchen is that it would not be furnished at all by the developer, rather, the furnishing is left to the owners.

Pic Credit: Keran/TRP

Next to the living room is a space that can be turned into a family room.

Pic Credit: Keran/TRP

The unit comes with 4+1 bedrooms and each of these bedrooms come with an attached bathroom.

Pic Credit: Keran/TRP Pic Credit: Keran/TRP

The master bedroom has an attached walk-in wardrobe.

Pic Credit: Keran/TRP Pic Credit: Keran/TRP

Facilities and Location

The facilities at Aetas Seputeh include a gymnasium and swimming pool.

The location of this luxury condominium is strategic where public transport, schools, hospitals, and shopping malls are easily accessible.

A map showing the location of Aetas Seputeh

Pic Credit: Avaland Berhad

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.