Avaland Boasts 50% Take-Up Rate During Official Launch Of Aetas Seputeh
Aetas Seputeh consists of two towers of 126 units, ranging in size from 3,500 to 14,869 square feet.
Avaland Berhad recently marked a significant milestone with the official launch of Aetas Seputeh, its premier development in Kuala Lumpur.
The project already had a 50% take-up rate during the launch, underscoring the project’s strong market reception.
Avaland CEO Apollo Bello Tanco expressed his deep gratitude to the dedicated team behind the project.
He acknowledged their hard work and pivotal role in the success of Aetas Seputeh.
Tanco also extended appreciation to the customers and business partners whose support was essential.
In his welcome speech at the launch, Tanco highlighted the importance of Aetas Seputeh as part of Avaland’s award-winning Aetas series.
He recalled the success of Aetas Damansara, launched during the pandemic, which achieved a 100% take-up due to its meticulous design and strategic location. This success set a high standard for future projects in the Aetas series.
Drawing inspiration from the tranquility of Seputeh, Aetas Seputeh harmonizes eco-consciousness with luxury living. It embodies the essence of urban living infused with local charm and luxury.Apollo Bello Tanco, CEO Avaland
A Glimpse Inside
Aetas Seputeh is composed of 126 spacious residences with only two units per floor, ranging from 3,500 to 14,869 square feet, across two blocks.
Each unit features a private lift, adaptable walls, and naturally ventilated layouts, offering panoramic skyline views.
Exiting the private lift and into the unit, there is a living room on the left and dining room on the right with the kitchen opposite it.
The highlight of the kitchen is that it would not be furnished at all by the developer, rather, the furnishing is left to the owners.
Next to the living room is a space that can be turned into a family room.
The unit comes with 4+1 bedrooms and each of these bedrooms come with an attached bathroom.
The master bedroom has an attached walk-in wardrobe.
Facilities and Location
The facilities at Aetas Seputeh include a gymnasium and swimming pool.
The location of this luxury condominium is strategic where public transport, schools, hospitals, and shopping malls are easily accessible.
