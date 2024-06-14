Only For Malaysia: Brazil’s DJ Alok Brings Refreshing Vibes To Sunway Lagoon

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It is happening.

Celebrated Brazilian DJ Alok is making his way to Malaysia, and will be performing at the Heineken Refresh event on Saturday (15 June) at Sunway Lagoon Surf Beach.

This marks his debut performance in Malaysia.

“After having the invitation to do the show in Malaysia, I created my whole schedule to come to Asia because it’s a place I really wanted to come,” Alok shared with The Rakyat Post.

With friends who have already played in Malaysia and the captivating videos he has seen, Alok was eager to experience the vibrant electronic music scene firsthand.

The night will also feature performances by WUKONG and Blink, two prominent figures in the Malaysian electronic music scene.

Special Set for Malaysia’s Discerning Electronic Music Fans

Alok’s excitement is palpable as he prepares for his first performance here.

“I understand that people who go to electronic parties here are very into it in a way where they’re very educated about it. They don’t want to hear more of the same,” he noted.

With this in mind, Alok – recently named as the #3 DJ in Spin Genie’s rankings of ‘The Most Dominating Male DJs Worldwide’, is tailoring his set to resonate with the local culture and the audience’s preference for harder beats.

“I’m preparing something special for tomorrow. It’s going to be only for Malaysia.”

Commitment to Indigenous Voices and Culinary Adventures in Malaysia

Known for his work with indigenous tribes in Brazil, Alok’s mission extends beyond the music industry.

“I wasn’t really worried about whether the music industry would accept it or not. My mission is to potentialize their voices and bring consciousness about it,” he explained.

Whether performing at the United Nations (UN) or various international events, Alok’s dedication to amplifying indigenous voices remains unwavering.

Alok’s 2024 album, “The Future is Ancestral,” is a collaborative project that features over 50 Indigenous musicians from Brazil. This album masterfully blends electronic music with traditional Indigenous sounds and instruments, resulting in a unique and powerful soundscape.

When asked about his culinary plans in Malaysia, Alok expressed enthusiasm for trying local dishes.

Recommendations included the traditional dish bak kut teh, national favourite nasi lemak and char kway teow.

Despite his tight schedule, Alok – whose real name is Alok Achkar Peres Petrillo – is determined to savour the local flavours during his brief stay.

Alok Prepares to Mesmerize Malaysian Fans at Heineken Refresh Event

Alok’s name, inspired by Indian culture, reflects his family’s unique heritage.

“My mom went to India and got inspired by this name. My brother also has an Indian name, Bhaskar, and my sister is called Jaya.”

As Alok gears up for his performance at the Heineken Refresh event, he promises an unforgettable experience for his Malaysian fans.

With a deep respect for the educated and passionate Malaysian crowd, Alok is ready to deliver a performance that will leave a lasting impression.

“I think they can expect the best of me. I’m going to try to do my best. It’s going to be a super dedicated set,” he assured.

Released in January 2024, this electrifying dance track is a collaboration between Brazilian DJ Alok and American singer Bebe Rexha. Featuring a catchy melody and powerful vocals, it has quickly become a fan favorite.

