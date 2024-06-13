Know Your Eggs – Expert Shares Importance Of Being Alert Before Eating

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

News of two children, one 17 and the other 2 dying from food poisoning has gotten many worried.

According to Gombak District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Noor Arrifin Mohamad Nasir, the two victims died after it is believed they ate bihun goreng and fried egg brought home from a school.

It is understood that the food was ordered for a program at a religious school around Sungai Cincin, Gombak, Selangor last Saturday (8 June).

Dr Qarafi Tee on TikTok (@qarafitee) explains how food poisoning can occur as a result of eating fried egg.

Food poisoning can happen due to a bacteria known as Salmonella which can be found in eggs.

Although eggs are a good source of protein, vitamins and good for the growth of children, they are not free from the risk of Salmonella bacteria.

It doesn’t matter whether these eggs are fresh or in unbroken eggshells.

The way a person can become infected with Salmonella bacteria is by eating undercooked food. For example, half-cooked egg yolks.

Runny egg yolks can increase the risk of children being infected by Salmonella.

I do not recommend children under the age of 5 to eat eggs that are not fully cooked. Dr Qarafi Tee

The expert added, children in that age range have a less mature stomach system than adults. If a small child is infected with Salmonella, the complications that will occur are higher.

If the individual is not treated, then it can lead to death.

Signs of Salmonella Infection

Among the symptoms that you are infected with Salmonella are as follows: Vomiting, stomach ache, diarrhoea, fever, stomach cramps, feeling thirsty, difficulty in peeing, headache.

Without further treatment from a specialist, children will suffer from dehydration. Treatment includes antibiotics and IV fluids.

Salmonella Infections are Easily Avoidable

Dr Qarafi said that Salmonella bacteria is very easy to kill in a temperature of at least 50 to 60 degrees Celsius.

Therefore, Salmonella can be eliminated by fully cooking your food using a temperature of 100 degrees Celsius.

He also advised parents or guardians who have children aged 5 and below to take precautions to prevent Salmonella infection from occurring.

