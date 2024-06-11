Diesel Price Goes Up But So Does Number Of People Ignoring Petrol Station Guidelines

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The price of diesel at the pump increased to RM3.35 per litre yesterday from RM2.15 previously.

The hike was expected after the government announced it would be implementing targeted subsidies for fuel instead of a blanket subsidy where everyone enjoyed low fuel prices regardless of their financial status.

While Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan said that 80% of diesel users would receive RM200 under the Budi Madani Individual and Budi Madani Agri-Komoditi programmes, there are many on social media who are not happy with the new price.

So how are they voicing their grievances?

For some, by recording videos while REFUELING THEIR DIESEL VEHICLES and posting on social media.

In these videos, the main thing they want to show is the price they have to pay for a full tank now.

@ilhamabanglori bukan kita yang cakap dia yang ckap .. jadi jngn slaah kn kita kalau kita guna sound ni betul seteju sedara ??? biasa aku isi 250 liter rm537.50 ini hari ambik .. ♬ original sound – sangkancan

Using Mobile Devices At Petrol Stations

It is a known fact that using mobile devices while refuelling at petrol stations is not safe. However, from the videos, it seems like this much publicised fact has been forgotten.

Here is a reminder of why you should not use mobile devices at petrol stations.

While researches debunked the premise that there is a risk of causing fire using mobile devices at petrol stations, Malaysian Petrol Dealers Association president Datuk Hashim Othman said it was better to be “safe than sorry” with their safety campaign, which includes posters warning against the use of mobile phones at petrol stations.

Despite having their own mobile app for refuelling payments, even Petronas reminds customers to avoid using mobile phones while refuelling.

The app can be used while they are inside their vehicles before alighting to refuel.

They even issued the same advisory for bikers, saying they can access the app while remaining on their motorcycles and not to use their phones while refuelling.

“Pakcik Shell” who is well known for his social media sharings also addressed the question of mobile devices at petrol stations.

Shairan Huzani Husain who is Shell Malaysia Trading and Shell Timur managing director earned criticism from netizens after he was seen using a mobile phone at a petrol station in his video.

He then addressed the concern saying the safety guideline says electronic devices should not be used within a 5m range of a pump that is being used as vapours can travel that far. If the pump is not in use, then there is no risk of vapour ignition.

So the best thing to do is to not operate your mobile device while you are standing next to the nozzle that is filling your vehicle up with fuel.

