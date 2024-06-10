Four Star Industries Sets The Stage For Sweet Dreams In Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Singapore’s foremost mattress brand, Four Star Industries, has debuted in Malaysia in its new showroom in Petaling Jaya.

The showroom launch last Friday included an enlightening exploration of sleep science and the introduction of three innovative mattress collections:

The DETENSE | Arcticsilk Advanze Aire Flex : Engineered with Advanze Aire Flex technology, this series offers adaptive support and superior spinal alignment to ensure a restorative sleep experience.

: Engineered with Advanze Aire Flex technology, this series offers adaptive support and superior spinal alignment to ensure a restorative sleep experience. The Chiro series : Developed in collaboration with the World Federation of Chiropractors, the Chiro series prioritises ergonomic design and targeted support to alleviate common sleep-related discomforts and promote overall wellness.

: Developed in collaboration with the World Federation of Chiropractors, the Chiro series prioritises ergonomic design and targeted support to alleviate common sleep-related discomforts and promote overall wellness. The Essential series: The newly upgraded Essential Series is designed to provide an innovative solution to your back and neck support by maintaining the body’s natural curvature throughout the night.

To help everyone sleep better, Four Star Industries also offers customisable bed sizes to fit everyone’s sleep needs.

While celebrating the grand opening of Four Star Industries in Malaysia, this event underscores our broader mission – to champion the importance of good sleeping habits and empower individuals to prioritise their sleep health. By combining innovative mattress technology with expert insights, Four Star Industries is poised to make a significant impact in promoting sleep wellness and fostering a culture of restorative sleep. Dr Ling Huat Sing, CEO of Four Star Industries Group

After a showroom tour, Dr Vicknesh Kandasamy, a distinguished expert in chiropractic care and founder of The Chiro Hub, shared invaluable insights about good sleeping habits.

One of the key areas that most people struggle with sleep is maintaining a neutral spine alignment while in bed. Dr Vicknesh shared how everyone could use an extra pillow or bolster to help keep the spine aligned to prevent body aches when we wake up the next day.

READ MORE: “How Are We Supposed To Sleep Then?” Sleeping Position Advice Tickles Netizens

For more information more about the mattresses, please visit the Four Star Malaysia website here or the showroom at Four Star Showroom, 68, Jalan SS2/75, 47300 Petaling Jaya.

The Chiro series The Chiro series

Why good sleep is important?

According to a report published in the Asian Journal of Medicine and Health Sciences, 9 in 10 Malaysians experience some level of insomnia or encounter one or more sleep problems.

To add to the concern, over 53% of Malaysia’s workforce fails to achieve the recommended minimum of seven hours of sleep within a 24-hour period.

These worrying statistics show a pressing need for initiatives to manage sleep-related challenges in this ever-busy and fast-paced world.

The body repairs itself when we sleep. Without enough quality sleep, we’ll find our health declining and experience various body aches.

A night of good sleep also helps to care for our emotional well-being and plays a part in managing weight loss.

READ MORE: You’re Not Going Crazy, You Just Need Sleep!

READ MORE: 5 Things You Shouldn’t Do If You Have Trouble Sleeping

READ MORE: How To Get Seven Hours Of Sleep Each Night and Boost Your Activity Levels During the Day

READ MORE: Super Tired But Refuse To Sleep At Night? You’ve Got Revenge Bedtime Procrastination

Share your thoughts with us on TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.