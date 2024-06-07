Love Nasi Kandar? Here Are the Top 5 Overrated Nasi Kandar Joints (Open To Discussion)

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Nasi Kandar is a Malaysian favourite. Next to nasi lemak, this array of “lauk” eaten with rice is the average go-to meal for lunch and dinner.

While the prices at some restaurants are anything but average, there are still plenty of eateries offering nasi kandar at affordable prices.

And although it has a “home state”, there are nasi kandar restaurants across the country that some say serve better dishes than the ones in Penang.

As is the case with any cuisine, we know taste is subjective.

Obviously, a true blue Penangite will never concede that a restaurant in KL serves better nasi kandar than the ones up north.

Also, with good reviews, there will always be overrated ones.

Here are 5 nasi kandar joints in the Klang Valley we think is overrated:

Nasi Kandar Pelita

Pic Credit: Nasi Kandar Pelita/Facebook

At some point in the past, Pelita may have been the place to go for a good nasi kandar outside Penang.

(The one in Chai Leng Park, Perai is, of course, not part of this overrated list.)

In KL, we are putting it under the overrated label because some say it no longer tastes like it used to and is overpriced.

From a few comments from Trip Advisor, the place is called as a tourist trap by one user in 2018.

There have also been complaints about the food being stale and old.

Nasi Kandar Kayu

This is another restaurant that has many franchises around Klang Valley.

It seems like most of the franchises are in shopping malls.

According to our research of online reviews, Kayu may have the fame but the food is deemed overpriced and not worth it.

There were also complaints about service.

Hameediyah Bistro

Hameediyah’s roots is of course in Penang. A hardcore Hameediyah fan will tell you that there is nothing quite like the food at the “oldest nasi kandar joint in Malaysia” located along Campbell Street on the island.

With fame comes branching out.

For the longest time, Hameediyah had no outlets outside Penang and definitely none in Kuala Lumpur.

But that changed and they opened up Hameediyah Bistro in the Klang Valley.

Over time, some argue this place has lost its charm and failed to keep the quality of its food consistent.

The food has become mediocre said some who have eaten there and others complained about the service they received while visiting the place.

According to a comment from Trip Advisor, the waiters had a tough time differentiating the chicken parts or discerning between lady’s fingers and green chillies.

Saddam Nasi Kandar

There was a time when TRP suggested this place as the place to go for Nasi Kandar Fans.

READ MORE: 5 Nasi Kandar Places You Gotta Try In Klang Valley (That Isn’t Pelita Or Kayu)

However, according to a Facebook post from the Nasi Kandar Hunters Facebook group, this place has been regarded as overrated as well.

In the post it was said that the shop is lacking in consistency when it comes to their food.

Restaurant Kudu bin Abdul

Nasi Kandar Kudu is probably as old as Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Okay, that’s not true, our former prime minister is older.

Kudu started in 1969 and earned itself a mention whenever someone wants a down-to-earth, no frills plate of nasi kandar, messy gravy and all.

It may have been good but judging by some of the 1-star reviews it garnered on Google, perhaps it can be said that Kudu’s glory days are over?

Some complain about the price, some say the gravy is not up to par and some wonder why it is crowded but the food is not that good.

So there you have it. 5 joints we think are overrated. But what do you think?

If you disagree with the list share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.