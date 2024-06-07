If You’re Not Pretty Or Handsome, You Cannot Enter This New Club In KL

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A new club in TREC Kuala Lumpur allegedly only welcomes “pretty girls and handsome men.” It’s like the Abercrombie & Fitch of nightclubs.

According to Malaysia Food and Travel’s exposé, China’s No. 1 Micro Club, 404 Club Not Found Kuala Lumpur, operates in over 30 cities across China such as Shanghai, Hangzhou, and Shenzhen.

404 Club Not Found KL is considered the first micro club to exist in Malaysia, but how does it work?

A club spokesperson told Says that 404 Club Not Found KL is the brand’s second outlet outside of China, the first being in London, UK.

The club’s concept is based on a Chinese trend called Ka Yen (卡颜). “Ka” means ‘block’ or ‘control’ while “Yen” means ‘appearance.”

Since large, mega clubs in China are on the decline, many in the business are opting for a smaller venue with exclusive service. Yes, that means entry to the club is on an invite-only and reservation basis.

Due to the club’s small size measuring 1,000 sq ft in the main hall and 5,500sq ft for the entire space, the club is selective about who’s allowed to enter.

The spokesperson added that the term Ka Yen may have originated in China but nightclubs in South Korea have been practising the same concept for over a decade.

He explained that the club’s exclusivity was not to offend anyone but part of its marketing strategy as the nightlife industry has shifted.

There are no fixed operating days or hours, adding to the club’s exclusivity.

The variability helps create buzz and engagement with our visitors, keeping us at the forefront of their minds. Spokesperson for 404 Club Not Found KL

The club’s speciality is placing the DJ deck between visitors’ tables to prevent visitors from constantly looking at the DJ deck and ignoring their friends.

The 404 Club Not Found has plans to expand to Singapore and Thailand soon.

How do I get in?

Since the club is invite-only, the spokesperson said walk-ins are generally not allowed but visitors can still try.

The club’s agents are trained to vet prospective visitors and conduct the booking procedure. All reservations and invitations are made via WhatsApp.

To try your luck in getting in, visit their Instagram page here.

