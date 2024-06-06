Retire The Rad Way: Discover A Lifestyle You Deserve At Sunway Sanctuary

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Attention Gen X-ers and offspring of the raddest generation! Scouting for a spot for you (or your elders) to slide into retirement while still keeping the good times rolling? Well, Sunway Sanctuary has got the space for you.

Marking its one-year milestone, Sunway Sanctuary boasts a commendable occupancy of 30% to 35%, and since its inauguration, the senior living community is well recognised for its groundbreaking initiatives and spaces that prioritise comfort, security, and easy access, and has garnered multiple honours at the 12th Eldercare Innovation Award 2024 in Singapore.

Sunway Sanctuary celebrates its first anniversary.

Under the stewardship of Sunway Health Group, Sunway Sanctuary endorses proactive ageing through its retirement living solutions that’s tailored to an active lifestyle. This enclave is perfectly designed for elders wanting an energetic, health-centric retirement.

As it’s strategically located near Sunway Medical Centre, the community also ensures residents have effortless access to all-encompassing healthcare services.

We are committed to curating an environment where seniors can thrive, maintain their independence, and enjoy an enriched quality of life, with wellness services and recreational activities at their doorstep. Being adjacent to Sunway Medical Centre and with our comprehensive and integrated health services, such as Sunway Home Healthcare and Sunway TCM Centre, seniors will have the peace of mind that their health care needs are well taken care of. Sunway Healthcare Group Managing Director of Hospital and Healthcare Operations Dr Khoo Chow Huat.

But for the seniors who are not ready to settle down just yet. No worries, Sunway Sanctuary also offers short-term stays and club memberships too!

They offer a host of activities to keep residents active and engaged.

Care Stay Package: Tailored for short-term stays, this program offers a secure, stimulating setting for seniors during times when their primary caregivers are unavailable or for those looking for a quick escape from their usual grey-haired grind. It provides flexible accommodation options from several days to extended periods, inclusive of meals, individualised attention, social engagement, and medical support. Additional complimentary services include post-orthopedic and post-surgical care packages.

Sanctuary Club: This vibrant clubhouse introduces a variety of elderly pursuits to keep one active and entertained, including exercise sessions, social gatherings, educational workshops, and health programs. It features three membership levels: Bronze, Silver, and Gold.

At Sunway Sanctuary, we consistently innovate and curate experiences that enhance the health and activity levels of our seniors. We will continue to provide exceptional care and innovative programs that enhance the lives of our residents. Sunway Sanctuary General Manager Leonard Theng.

Sounds like the perfect place to keep the youthful spirit alive, doesn’t it? Click here for more information about the retirement lifestyle you deserve.

