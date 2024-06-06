Are You Ready To Party This Weekend? No? Here Are Other Events To Check Out!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

This weekend is a mix of parties and chilled-out moments. Here are the picks for the week!

Lovefingers & Ouissam | 7 June | REXKL | Ticketed event

It’s going to be a groovy Friday night at REXKL with Lovefingers from the low-end frequency and forward-thinking club culture ESP Institute and DJ Ouissam spinning tunes all night long.

KL Life Fest | 7-9 June | Central Market | 10am-8pm | Free public event

KL Life Fest – a gathering to connect people with common interests in art, fashion, music, hobbies, toy collections, nature, and street culture – is back this weekend. The festival is also celebrating World Ocean Day so guests can bring recyclable trash to exchange for World Ocean Day sticker. There’ll be activities such as an Ocean-themed colouring contest, ring toss with recycled bottles, bowling with recyclables, and more.

Pinkfish Music & Arts Festival | 8 June | Sunway Lagoon | 4pm onwards | Ticketed event

Pinkfish recently celebrated its first anniversary so the music festival this weekend will be a blast and a night to remember. The artist lineup includes Armin van Buuren, local star Aidaho, dynamic duo BATE, and musical luminary Nahsyk. Remember to get your tickets here.

Crafts & Care | 8 June | GMBB | 11am-8pm | Free public event

Crafts & Care exhibit looks at the cosmological life of Orang Asli through the lens of crafts. The exhibition illustrates the Orang Asli’s physical and spiritual relationship to their ancestral customary land that posits no distinction between themselves (humans), the not-humans (plants, animals, river, mountains), and the more-than-humans (souls and spirits of the land).

Rare Finds Rally | 8-9 June | Gasket Alley | 10am-9pm | Free public event

At Rare Finds Rally, guests can browse handcrafted and artisan products and food such as candles, ice cream, ceramicware, and artworks. There’ll be art workshops, clay play and more throughout the day.

Outdoor Fest 2024 | 8-9 June | Jiospace | 3pm-11pm | Free public event

Outdoor enthusiasts can browse and check out the latest offerings in outdoor gear at the festival while meeting up with like-minded people. The event also features local artisans, pet essentials, car meets, and many more.

Comic Art Festival KL | 8-9 June | Fahrenheit88 | 10.30am onwards | Ticketed event

CAFKL is back in Fahrenheit 88 this year highlighting the best Malaysian comic art and artists. There’ll be a host of activities and programmes such as art battles, panel talks, meet-and-greets, and life-drawing sessions to keep things interesting.

“Embrace the Unknown” Inside Out 2 | Until 30 June 2024| The Exchange TRX Mall | Free public installation

This June, get ready to reconnect with your inner child and explore your emotions at “Embrace the Unknown,” an art installation by award-winning Malaysian artist, Pamela Tan. The art installation on the Ground floor (MRT Plaza Entrance) is inspired by the upcoming Pixar film Inside Out 2 and reflects Tara’s personal journey towards emotional acceptance, enriched by nuances of her childhood.

She uses the film’s characters, Joy and Anxiety, to symbolise the dual forces of stability and disruption within the human psyche. Robust, yellow metal structures that embody Joy’s strength, contrasted with chaotic orange strings that depict Anxiety’s tumultuous influence, help to mirror the complexities of life and also challenge societal norms that equate emotional restraint with virtue.

Inventory of Intimacies | Until 23 June 2024 | The Zhongshan Building | Free public event

Inventory of Intimacies is a group exhibition featuring three emerging Malaysian artists – Ang Xia Yi, Cheong See Min, and Nia Khalisa – working with textiles. It’s open to the public until 23 June.

The artists use a range of textile and fibre mediums including pictorial patchwork quilting, weaving, and batik drawings to record time and history on an intimate scale against the backdrop of grander social narratives.

This Saturday, the artist talk starts from 3pm to 4pm at The Changing Room while the Opening Reception starts from 5pm onwards at The Backroom KL.

