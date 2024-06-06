80-Year-Old Felda Man Makes Headlines After Wife Gives Birth

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Across various cultures, the birth of a child is universally considered special, often seen as a divine gift.

Felda retiree Yob Ahmad, 80, felt the same way after his wife, Zaleha Zainul Abidin, 42, recently gave birth to a beautiful baby girl.

Yob said that he did not expect to have a child at his age but regarded the child as a gift from God.

“I never expected to have a child at this age, but it’s not because I’m ‘strong’; it’s by the grace of Allah SWT. The birth of my child is a gift and His will,” he said as reported by Harian Metro.

Their baby girl who came into the world on 31 May has been named Nur.

The couple shared this happy news on Yob’s TikTok account @ummimakhapakyob.

In the video that was shared, Yob can be seen reciting prayers in front of his newborn.

@ummimakhapakyob Kurnian zuriat dari Allah di usia Ayahnya umur 80 tahun, 9.30mlm hari Jumaat 31May2024 Puteri kami dilahirkan ♬ original sound – Ummi Mak Ha Pak Yob

Yob shared that he was not planning on having a baby considering his advanced age and because he already has four grown children from his previous marriage.

Zaleha also said that there was no discussion about babies between her and Yob even though they have been married for 10 years.

After a miscarriage five years ago, she was surprised to discover she was pregnant again. Believing she was already in menopause she considered this a twist of fate.

Her older children share her excitement, as it’s been a long time since they had a younger sibling. Zaleha has three children from previous marriages, aged 12, 14, and 16.

“I leave it up to Allah SWT because I can only strive, the rest is His will, His will that we cannot prevent. But when Allah SWT allowed my wife to conceive and have a child, I am very grateful and consider it a blessing,” he said.

He also added that he wants his daughter to grow up into a healthy and righteous woman.

