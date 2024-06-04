Meet Tiffany & Uncle Siang: TikTok Shop Malaysia’s Stars!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

TikTok Shop Malaysia is turning two! And guess what? They’re throwing a massive online bash to celebrate their top creators and all you crazy shoppers out there!

The Rise of a Marketplace Giant

The platform’s journey from a budding marketplace to a thriving creativity and commerce hub is remarkable.

The TikTok Shop Summit 2023, for one, marked a significant milestone for the platform, offering increased subsidies and a tempting 0% commission on selected items.

Meanwhile the platform’s 11.11 Sales Campaign and the TikTok Shop 11.11 Mega Live Showdown sent creator sales soaring by an astonishing 587%.

They even teamed up with MDEC (Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation) for a two-month livestream marathon that gave a massive shoutout to 70 Malaysian entrepreneurs.

Meet the Stars! The Fashionista and the Fixer-Upper!

Now, let’s talk about the stars of the show. While the culinary wizard Khairul Aming might have snagged a Malaysia Book of Records title for his super-fast sambal sales, there are other cool cats making waves on the platform too!

Introducing Tiffany and Uncle Siang! These two pioneers have harnessed the power of TikTok Shop to redefine what it means to be successful in the digital age.

Tiffany the Style Maven: Tiffany’s tale is one of grit and glamour. Since launching her channel Moncherilive in June 2022, Tiffany’s modern Muslimah wear has been a big hit online and dressed up Malaysia’s fashion scene. This year, Tiffany bagged the Top 2 Creator spot during TikTok’s Raya 2024 campaign and bumped up her sales, orders, and follower count by 20%. And during the first-ever TikTok Shop Summit last year, she was hailed as a top Affiliate Creator. Talk about mixing fashion with flair!

Uncle Siang The DIY King: Then there’s Uncle Siang, who isn’t your average uncle, but a man of many talents and a fixer-upper extraordinaire! Starting his TikTok Shop adventure in July 2022, Uncle Siang quickly became everyone’s favourite go-to guru for affordable and quality products. His honest reviews and cool lifestyle tips made him a huge hit, and he easily snagged the 2nd Top Creator title in 2023.

TikTok Shop Birthday Bash!

Get ready for the TikTok Shop 6.6 Birthday Fiesta and TikTok Shop 6.6 Countdown!

This three-week extravaganza features fantastic events and promos like Crazy Friday, Super Creator Days, free shipping deals, exclusive vouchers, and brand weekends with premium offerings. So, mark your calendars and join the party where shopping meets fun, ‘cuz everyone’s invited!

