Yay! Malaysia’s Cholesterol Levels Drop By Nearly 5%, But We Still Have A Long Way To Go

The most complicated machine in this world is the human body. Just like any other machine, the body needs to be taken care of to function smoothly.

The Health Ministry (KKM) released statistics on cholesterol levels among Malaysians on their Twitter page.

According to the post, it was said that 33.3% of Malaysian adults suffer from cholesterol, which means 1 in 3 Malaysians have high cholesterol.

On the brighter side, it’s not all doom and gloom when it comes to cholesterol levels in Malaysia. There’s been a noticeable dip since 2019, when a staggering 38.1% of the population was grappling with high cholesterol. Things are looking up!

What Is Cholesterol

The general assumption is that cholesterol is bad for the human body, but the truth is that high cholesterol is bad for the human body.

According to an article from the Cleveland Clinic, Cholesterol is this waxy stuff that’s super important for your body—it does a bunch of crucial jobs. And since it’s a lipid and doesn’t mix with water, it doesn’t just float around in your blood. Instead, your blood acts like a delivery service, bringing cholesterol to different parts where your body needs it to work its magic.

Think of it like your cell’s personal security system. These layers are super picky about what they let in and out, making sure only the good stuff gets through. Pretty neat, right?

It is also in charge of helping your liver produce bile, which is necessary for meal digestion and assisting your body’s synthesis of vitamin D and certain hormones, such as sex hormones.

Effect of Cholesterol

People frequently struggle with high cholesterol, particularly those who have diabetes. It eventually causes atherosclerosis, or the development of plaque inside blood arteries, which raises the risk of some illnesses. Blood flow throughout the body depends on blood vessels, therefore when one is compromised, it has a cascading effect. Plaque adheres to the inside walls of blood vessels and restricts blood flow, much like clogged domestic pipes.

Plaque build-up inside blood vessels due to high cholesterol can cause them to narrow or become blocked. The specific arteries affected will determine the resulting medical conditions.

The coronary arteries, which provide blood to the heart, are impacted by atherosclerosis, which results in coronary artery disease (CAD). Heart attacks and heart failure are caused by the heart weakening and not functioning properly due to inadequate blood flow.

Atherosclerosis damages the carotid arteries, which supply blood to the frontal lobes of the brain, resulting in carotid artery disease.

Transient ischemic attack (TIA) and stroke are caused by the brain not receiving enough oxygen-rich blood when plaque narrows these arteries.

When atherosclerosis damages the arteries in the arms or legs, it results in peripheral arterial disease (PAD). Because PAD affects all blood arteries through the cardiovascular system, it can create serious issues in the legs, feet, and other parts of the body even though it frequently has no symptoms.

Elevated blood pressure and cholesterol are related because cholesterol plaque and calcium harden and restrict arteries, making it more difficult for the heart to pump blood through them.

How To Manage

In the current age where everyone is busy chasing something, the key to managing one’s cholesterol is in the diet of their everyday lives.

This does not mean that one has to refrain from enjoying the delicacies that are available around them but having them in a proper portion.

Another effective way to manage cholesterol is by taking the habit of cooking. Preparing your own meals allows you to control the amount of oil, fat, and other nutrients, ensuring a healthier diet.

In addition, maintaining a consistent exercise routine that fits your schedule is crucial. Regular physical activity helps preserve muscle mass and burn excess body fat, contributing to overall health and cholesterol management.

