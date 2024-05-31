Hennessy V.S.O.P Night Blaze: Jackson Wang’s Creative Ode To An Iconic Cognac

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Hennessy, the world-renowned cognac house, has once again pushed the boundaries of innovation and artistry with the launch of the Hennessy V.S.O.P Night Blaze bottle.

To mark this momentous occasion, Hennessy global brand ambassador and creative powerhouse Jackson Wang has crafted an exclusive track and video titled “Henny,” paying homage to the iconic cognac.

Wang’s journey with Hennessy began with an invitation to the Maison in France, where he embarked on a fantastical trip to Cognac.

Immersed in the rich history and tradition of the brand, Wang found inspiration in the founder’s cellar and the opulent Hennessy Château de Bagnolet.

These encounters ignited a creative spark, leading to the birth of “henny.”

A Melodic Tribute to Hennessy’s Legacy and the Night Blaze Bottle

The track “henny” is a testament to Wang’s self-revelation and his reinterpretation of the Hennessy legacy.

The accompanying video, directed by Wang himself, showcases the Hennessy V.S.O.P Night Blaze bottle as the centrepiece of a vibrant dance party.

The bottle’s striking red hue and elegant curves radiate sophistication, while the video captures the essence of Hennessy V.S.O.P as a catalyst for elevating ordinary moments into extraordinary experiences.

As a long-standing ambassador and passionate enthusiast of Hennessy, Wang’s endorsement of the Night Blaze bottle design further solidifies his role as a trusted advocate for the brand.

The launch of this new product, paired with Wang’s captivating track and video, marks a significant milestone for Hennessy V.S.O.P.

The Hennessy V.S.O.P Night Blaze bottle itself is a masterpiece of design inspired by the electric energy of the night.

The bold red and crystal-clear elements create a striking visual contrast, symbolizing a departure from tradition while maintaining Maison Hennessy’s unwavering commitment to craftsmanship and quality.

Like moths to a flame, attendees gravitated towards the striking Hennessy V.S.O.P Night Blaze bottle, eager to experience the Night Blaze firsthand and capture the moment for posterity. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Fiery Launch at Gēmu Club

To celebrate the launch of Night Blaze in Malaysia, Hennessy hosted an unforgettable evening at Gēmu Club Kuala Lumpur.

The event was a sea of vibrant red as partygoers donned their most striking attire to match the bold hue of the Night Blaze bottle.

As guests stepped into the pulsating heart of Gēmu, they were greeted by a mesmerizing display of blazing laser lights, dancing across the walls and ceiling in a hypnotic rhythm. Amidst this dazzling spectacle, messages emerged, etched in light, welcoming attendees. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

As the night unfolded, guests were treated to a sensory experience like no other.

The electrifying debut live performance of “Type ‘A’ Way” by Malaysian music icons DJ Ashley Lau, Dato’ Maw, and Caven Tang ignited the dancefloor, the laser lights pulsing in perfect synchronicity with the infectious beats.

The atmosphere was charged with an energy that was palpable, as attendees, dressed in their most vibrant red attire, surrendered themselves to the rhythm of the night.

This energetic track perfectly encapsulates the youthful and vibrant spirit of Hennessy V.S.O.P., elevating the ordinary into the extraordinary.

As guests posed for their photos, their smiles and laughter captured the essence of the evening – a coming together of friends, old and new, to celebrate life, creativity, and the pursuit of passion. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

As the night blazed on, guests had the opportunity to experience the Hennessy V.S.O.P Night Blaze firsthand.

The striking 1.5-litre bottles, available exclusively at select nightlife and entertainment outlets across Malaysia, beckoned to be savoured.

Connoisseurs and enthusiasts alike were invited to explore the perfect blend of tradition and innovation, as each sip of the smooth cognac revealed the depth of craftsmanship and quality that has made Hennessy a timeless icon.

The launch of Hennessy V.S.O.P Night Blaze at Gēmu Club Kuala Lumpur was a night to remember, as the red dragon’s chase for the pearl ignited a fiery celebration of elegance, artistry, and the enduring legacy of an iconic cognac. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The launch of Hennessy V.S.O.P Night Blaze in Malaysia not only marked a new chapter in the brand’s storied history but also signalled a renewed commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the world of cognac.

With its bold design, captivating collaborations, and unwavering dedication to excellence, Hennessy V.S.O.P Night Blaze is poised to become the go-to choice for those seeking an unparalleled drinking experience that seamlessly blends tradition and innovation.

It was a night that will be forever remembered for the way in which it brought people together in a celebration of life, passion, and the pursuit of excellence.

As the night progressed, DJ Mizzkiya’s set became a whirlwind of genres and styles, each track carefully selected to keep the energy at a fever pitch. The crowd, fueled by the smooth sophistication of Hennessy V.S.O.P Night Blaze, moved as one, their bodies pulsing in perfect synchronicity with the beats. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

