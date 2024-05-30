What’s There To Do This Weekend In The Klang Valley From 31 May To 2 June?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

This weekend brings another round of things to do such as arts and crafts workshops, enjoying a night of standup comedy, trying your hand at street photography, and playing the gamelan for the first time.

Semark Ouhhhh | 31 May to 3 June | Central Market | Free public event

If there’s nothing to do at home and you don’t want to stay put, head over for some games and fun activities at Semark Ouhhhh. The event features activities such as Arcade Arena, Takraw Master, Brain Teaser Bonanza, Ninja Frenzy, and Context Quest. Participants might even stand a chance to win a PS5 or Nintendo Switch.

Just Jokes: Friday Night Laughs! | 31 May | Gumi Grinds, Ampang Point | 8.30pm, 10.30pm | RM50

You made it to Friday and deserve to have a good laugh. Where else to do it but at Gumi Grinds featuring an awesome lineup of funny people such as Kavin Jay, Piravina Ragunathan, Kinjo, Sundeep Singh, Marissa Wong, and equally hilarious hosts Mahyar and Zul. Get your tickets here.

Spiral Pop-Up | 31 May – 2 June | Spiral Store, Taman Paramount | 5pm-9pm | Free public event

Are you looking to freshen up your wardrobe and style? Spiral Store has a popup featuring various fashion vendors such as Dahlia, ThriftFitts, Dressalite, Shye Y’ng, The Hashtag, Ley Ley, Wild Tulips, and more.

Build A Candle Platter | 1 June | The Gasket Alley | 9.30am-1pm | RM250

The Wood Place is holding a workshop to create your own candle platter or coaster. In the workshop, participants will be handling tools to create indents in the hardwood square. Participants can then curate their candle platter with homegrown candle brand ANBO beeswax candle. The fees are inclusive of the hardwood square/candle platter and three premium beeswax candles from ANBO. Book your slot here.

Lumi Marketplace x Nanano Market | 1 – 2 June | LMP (Lumi Marketplace) | 12pm-8pm | Free entry

The market features a host of activities to do and plenty of shopping opportunities. While browsing artisan products, guests can enjoy the live music, participate in a fun full-body workout that combines cardio and drumming, snack on tasty food, or take part in the lucky draw. There are also activities for children such as the petting zoo, children’s corner for games and activities, and bouncy castle.

Luo Xiao Hei Popup Store | 1 – 2 June | Tsutaya Bukit Jalil | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Fans of The Legend of Luo Xiaohei, a popular Chinese animated film and web series by MTJJ, should check out the pop-up store at Bukit Jalil Tsutaya Books. Fans can adopt their very own adorable black demon cat soft toy companion and embark on life’s thrilling adventures together.

DIY Polymer Clay Earrings | 1 June | GMBB Reading Corner | 1pm-4pm | RM129/pax, RM250/2pax

Macaron Clay (BooKu Gallery) is holding a polymer clay earrings workshop. Participants will learn how to make white flower designs and set it on a sky blue flower background to create a unique pair of earrings. Remember to book your class slots here.

Malay Gamelan Class | 1 June | GM-8-13, GMBB | Beginners: 10am-12pm | RM300-400/course

Gangsapura Gamelan Group is holding gamelan classes for beginners, intermediates, and advanced levels. Beginner class starts from 10am to 12pm, Intermediate class starts from 2 to 4pm, and Advanced class starts from 4 to 6pm. Gangsapura has other gamelan classes on 2 June as well. Check their Instagram for more info on the different classes.

Zontiga Publication Launch: Kilat Italia & Seven Eleven | 2 June | GMBB Reading Corner | Free public event

Photographers Edmond Leong and Kelvin Mah launch their zines featuring KiLat Italia and Seven Eleven. After the launch, the duo will lead a Kawan-Kawan Photowalk session from 5 to 7pm where participants can learn more about street photography and shooting methodology. The photowalk is limited to 20 pax so remember to register if you’re interested.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.