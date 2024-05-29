Managing Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy In Elderly Relatives

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Watching your parents and loved ones grow old can be a bumpy ride. Sure, ageing is just part of the deal that we all get in life. But seeing the superheroes of our childhood struggle with their health and independence can hit you in the feels in ways that’s hard to describe.

One minute they’ll be talking your ear off with their “back in my day” stories, and the next they’ll be grumbling about how they’re having trouble carrying things and getting around, and nagging about feeling pain, numbness or tingling in their hands or feet.

But before you chalk their clumsiness and complaining up to be just another part of the old age package, you might want to pay more attention to it.

If you notice that your loved ones with diabetes tend to experience some unusual sensations in their extremities, it might be a sign that they are suffering from Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy.

Get to know Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy

Diabetic Peripheral neuropathy or PN for short, is a neurological disease that affects the body’s peripheral nerves.

See, the body’s nerves are made up of individual cells called neurons that connect to one another and act as the body’s information highway. Along this highway are nerve fibres called axons that act as bridges and carry signals from one part of the neuron to the other.

Axons are covered by a fatty layer called the myelin sheath, which protects and insulates them, kinda’ like the barriers on a bridge, and helps signals travel through without being disrupted. If the myelin sheath barrier becomes damaged, the entire highway can fall apart.

So, in short, Diabetic PN develops when the body’s nerves become damaged and fail to function properly, which may affect a person’s motor skills and ability to feel sensations.

Know the Signs of Diabetic peripheral neuropathy

Diabetic PN is a common complication of diabetes. If your loved one with diabetes is dealing with Diabetic PN, you might notice them feeling sensations such as numbness, tingling, burning and pain (even with the slightest touch) in their hands or feet.

Dealing with Diabetic PN in Diabetes

Advances in medicine have shown that Diabetic PN in diabetes patients can be managed with the help of neurotropic B vitamins, which can support and regenerate the body’s nerves.

NEUROBION® is a combination of three essential neurotropic vitamins (B1, B6, and B12) in high dosage. These vitamins are important for the metabolism in the peripheral and central nervous system. Their effect on the regeneration of nerves has been shown in various investigations, whether the vitamins are used individually or in combination.

Vitamin B1 plays an important role in major metabolic processes. Vitamin B6 has an analgesic effect. Meanwhile, Vitamin B12 ensures blood cell formation and prevents the degenerative processes of the nervous system.

Together with a healthy diet and lots of exercise, NEUROBION® can help manage Diabetic PN in diabetes to ensure that your loved ones can enjoy a healthy and active lifestyle in their golden years.

Talk to your family doctors or trusted healthcare professionals about NEUROBION®, the supplement that supports nerve health and well-being.

KKLIU 1507/ EXP 31.12.2026

