Fans Of A.R. Rahman Can Vote For The Songs In His Upcoming Concert

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The “Mozart of Madras” A.R. Rahman is set to perform in Malaysia once again.

The concert AR Rahman Live in Kuala Lumpur will take place at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil on 27 July 2024.

The legendary music director is known for his extraordinary songs which he has composed and sang in his career spanning three decades.

Rahman is not a stranger to Malaysian fans as he has performed many times here with the most recent being last year.

READ MORE: AR Rahman Is Set To Mesmerise Malaysians Once Again

Pic Credit: Star Planet

However, this year, the concert’s organizer is giving concertgoers an interesting opportunity to vote for the songs that they want the Oscar winner to perform.

This is being done through a “Songs Vote” initiative where the fans can choose 40 songs from a list of 300 songs for the concert.

Through this initiative, fans can create a unique musical journey in addition to actively participating and contributing to the concert setlist.

This opportunity is open to all ticket buyers for the concert. They can vote for the songs through a Google form available at Star Planet’s website.

Screenshot of the voting form

The list mainly consists of songs composed by Rahman in the 90s and early 2000s.

Many of his fans may agree with the statement that his compositions during the 90s are among the best and considered evergreen.

Some of the songs from the 90s that are available for selection are Pettai Rap, Mukkabla and Minnale.

So what is in your Top 40?

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.