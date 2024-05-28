Say Cheese! OPPO’s Cultural Fiesta Celebrates Malaysia Through The Lens

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

OPPO Malaysia is turning the big 1-0! And to celebrate, they’re not just blowing out candles—they’re igniting a month-long cultural fiesta!

As part of the festivities, they’re inviting everyone to participate in the #OPPOMalaysiaThroughTheLens campaign and explore our rich heritage with their state-of-the-art mobile cameras to see the true beauty of Malaysia’s vibrant culture.

OPPO Malaysia’s Chief Marketing Officer, Monica Chin, said that the campaign is designed to bridge our history with modern innovation—celebrating Malaysia’s magnificent heritage through the magic of mobile imaging and AI.

And true to their motto of “Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World”, Oppo wants to inspire Malaysians to capture and share unique cultural moments and perspectives through their own lenses!

As a brand which firmly believes in the role of technology to better the lives of people, we are excited to be collaborating with the Malaysian National Commission for UNESCO (MNCU) and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture (MOTAC) to weave stories of Malaysia’s rich culture, preserving it for the future generation while telling these stories through the lens and perspective of mobile imaging. OPPO Malaysia Chief Marketing Officer Monica Chin.

Join the Cultural Celebration!

The festivities highlight is an extraordinary coffee table book filled with curated snapshots beautifully documented on the newest OPPO Reno Series smartphone and five compelling cultural film stories. The collection showcases five unique Malaysian cultural art forms and their esteemed practitioners:

Wayang Kulit: A collaboration between master puppeteer Pak Dain and fusion artist Tin Toy to keep the tradition of shadow puppetry alive.

Ngajat Dance: Dion Das Louis, an eight-year-old with a passion for the dance of Sarawak.

Magagung: A documentary highlighting young Kadazan men’s commitment to their ancestral rituals.

Dondang Sayang: A celebration of unity through the musical traditions of four distinct communities: the Malay, Baba Nyonya, Chitty, and Portuguese in Melaka.

Chinese Opera: Classical performer, Ling Goh, shows her dedication to the art form, ensuring its continued presence in Penang's cultural scene.

Two more exciting videos will be released sequentially on OPPO Malaysia’s official YouTube channel. Meanwhile, the coffee table book will be unveiled as a special treat during the national Merdeka month celebration.

Keep the Celebration Going with OPPO’s imagine IF Photography Awards 2024!

The party doesn’t stop there! OPPO is bringing back the much-anticipated “imagine IF Photography Awards” for 2024, and it’s all about sparking that creative flame in photographers everywhere.

If you’ve got a knack for capturing Malaysia’s vibes through photography, then OPPO definitely wants you on board. Join the OPPO imagine IF Photography Awards 2024 and you could be the lucky shutterbug walking away with a whopping USD 24,000!

This year’s imagine IF Photography Awards are all about diversity, with nine unique categories to choose from:

Landscape: Show off Malaysia’s breathtaking scenery.

Portrait: Capture the soul behind the faces.

Colours: Let the spectrum of Malaysia shine.

Unfading Moment: Freeze those timeless memories.

Fashion: Flaunt the style that defines us.

Snapshot: Grab those spontaneous shots.

Light: Play with shadows and highlights.

Travel: Share the journey that tells a story.

Collection: Create a narrative through a series of photos.

Submissions are open until 28 July 2024 (24:00 UTC+8). So don’t miss out on this opportunity to showcase your talent and celebrate the beauty of Malaysia. For all the details, swing by their official website, HERE.

