AEON Bank Joins Digital Landscape – Now Malaysia’s First Islamic Digital Bank

AEON Bank now joins the digital landscape, making its mark as Malaysia’s first Islamic digital bank.

The launch ceremony took place yesterday at the AEON Hall in AEON Mall Shah Alam in the presence of Secretary General of Treasury of the Finance Ministry Datuk

Johan Mahmood Merican and CEO of AEON Bank (M) Berhad Raja Teh Maimunah.

Also present was Managing Director of AEON Co (M) Berhad Naoya Okada.

Currently, AEON Bank offers personal banking digital product services such as Savings Account called Savings Pots with customisable optimisation features, budgeting tools, with more to come in the near future.

Users that activate their account will be able to immediately access their virtual AEON Bank x Visa Debit Card-i and request for their own physical Debit Card-i.

We are deeply humbled and honoured by the trust placed in us to lay the foundations and build Malaysia’s first fully Islamic Digital Bank. This is a significant milestone for AEON Group in Malaysia after 40 years of presence in the country. Our mission is to offer safe, simplified and inclusive Shariah compliant digital banking solutions to all Malaysians. We thank Malaysians for the overwhelming response thus far. We are in the early phase of our product rollout and will continue to introduce more products and features for our personal banking customers. Over time, we will expand our products and services to small businesses. Raja Teh Maimunah, Chief Executive Officer of AEON Bank (M) Berhad

Exclusively for the public launch campaign, AEON Bank customers that activate their account will be entitled to a sign-up bonus of 3,000 AEON Points and 3X AEON Points with transactions using the AEON Bank x Visa Debit Card-i, on top of the profit rate of 3.88% per annum.

Additionally, customers that are part of the AEON Points Programme will automatically have their membership linked with the AEON Bank (M) app, which will enable them to enjoy extra benefits and rewards when they make payments at AEON Group’s outlets and merchants, including AEON Mall, AEON Supermarket, AEON Wellness, La Boheme Bakery, AEON Fantasy, and more; adding another layer of value and convenience for customers via the larger and comprehensive AEON

ecosystem.

The collected AEON points can then be converted to cash that will be credited in the customer’s AEON Bank (M) account.

For the public launch campaign at AEON Mall Shah Alam’s Concourse Area from 23 May 2024 until 2 June 2024, AEON Bank is expected to engage more than 10,000 AEON Members and consumers via the public on-ground activation.

This includes special performances, fun family-friendly activities, exclusive merchandise giveaways, and discounted F&B promos by participating brand

partners. The excitement will continue with nationwide roadshows in Kelantan, Kuala Lumpur, Johor, Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Perak, Melaka, and Sarawak from June till November 2024.

AEON Bank is committed to providing accessible financial services to all, including the underserved and the unbanked, empowering all Malaysians to pursue their aspirations and achieve economic independence while fostering a more inclusive financial future for all.

For more details, visit AEON Bank website and follow the AEON Bank’s official accounts on social media.

