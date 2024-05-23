Blast Off On An Epic LEGO Space Adventure At 1 Utama

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Attention all space cadets and LEGO® lovers!

From now until 4 June, prepare to embark on an extraordinary journey through the cosmos as the LEGO Space Event takes over 1 Utama Shopping Centre.

This stellar event offers a galaxy of activities, games, and exclusive deals that will transport you to a world of endless space adventures.

As you step into the LG Oval Concourse, you’ll be greeted by a cosmic wonderland filled with LEGO creations that will ignite your imagination.

Blast Through Space Missions and Unlock Exclusive LEGO Rewards

The event, officially launched today (23 May), features an array of space exploration missions that will test your skills and creativity.

Navigate the LEGO Space Explorer Rover through a maze-like terrain, collecting energy crystals along the way, or build your own space base using LEGO bricks at one of the designated space stations.

Lost in Imagination: A young builder assembles LEGO creations at the space event. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

For those who love a challenge, chart the cosmic course through a touch screen or create your spaceship from LEGO bricks and watch it come to life on the screen.

Complete all the space missions at the event, and you’ll have the chance to redeem an exclusive LEGO Space Shuttle (while stocks last).

But the excitement doesn’t stop there!

Epic Scenes: The LEGO Space Event takes over 1 Utama with galactic fun. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Launch Your Savings into Orbit

The event also offers exclusive gift-with-purchase deals to make your LEGO collection shine brighter than a supernova.

Spend RM 199 or more on LEGO playsets from LEGO City, LEGO Friends, LEGO Creator 3in1, and LEGO Technic, and you’ll receive a FREE LEGO Technic NASA Mars Rover Perseverance (30682).

Visual Extravaganza: Elaborate LEGO Space Sets on display, a feast for the eye. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

And if you’re feeling extra adventurous, spend RM299 or more, and you’ll also get a FREE LEGO®Space Lanyard to show off your love for all things cosmic.

To top it all off, the event features an exclusive 20% off deal on a selection of space-themed LEGO sets, making it the perfect time to expand your collection and let your imagination soar to new heights.

Score Big on LEGO Space Sets: Out-of-this-world discounts and special offers await! (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Snap a Pic with Benny

And if you’re lucky, you might even catch a glimpse of the event mascot, Benny the LEGO blue astronaut, during his scheduled appearances.

Don’t miss the chance to snap a photo with this iconic character and create unforgettable memories.

Starstruck: At the Space Event, a young fan poses with Benny, the LEGO Astronaut. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

So, mark your calendars and prepare to blast off into a world of LEGO® space adventures at 1 Utama Shopping Centre.

With its stellar lineup of activities, exclusive deals, and cosmic atmosphere, the LEGO Space Event promises to be an experience that will leave you starry-eyed and eager for more.

See you there, space cadets!

Building Dreams: Youngsters dive into LEGO fun at the free play and assembly stations in 1 Utama.

