Much Ado About UiTM – Do You Know Its Humble Beginnings?

Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM), one of Malaysia’s leading public universities, has come a long way since its humble beginnings as a training center for the Bumiputera community over six decades ago.

Established on November 28, 1956, as the RIDA (Rural and Industrial Development Authority) Training Centre in Petaling Jaya, Selangor, the institution’s primary objective was to provide vocational training courses for Bumiputera students in professional and semi-professional fields.

In 1964, recognizing the need for expanded educational opportunities, the center was renamed MARA College (Maktab MARA), reflecting its growing role in providing tertiary education.

A Major Milestone

1967 marked a significant milestone for the college as it was upgraded to a university-level institution and renamed Institut Teknologi MARA (ITM).

This transformation allowed ITM to broaden its academic offerings and establish branch campuses across Malaysia throughout the 1970s and 1980s.

Reflecting its status as a full-fledged university, ITM was officially renamed Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) in 1999.

Expanding Horizons and Embracing Diversity

Since the turn of the millennium, UiTM has continued to grow and evolve, with 38 campuses and over 200,000 students as of 2022.

The university has diversified its academic programs, offering a wide range of courses in various fields, including engineering, business, education, and health sciences.

While UiTM was initially established to provide educational opportunities for the Bumiputera community, it has since opened its doors to students of all ethnicities, although a quota system remains in place for non-Bumiputera students.

Research and Innovation

In recent years, UiTM has also focused on research and innovation, establishing research centers and collaborating with industry partners.

This emphasis on cutting-edge research has positioned the university as a leader in various fields, contributing to Malaysia’s scientific and technological advancements.

