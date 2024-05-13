Toyota Eco Youth Continues To Empower Youths In Creating Impactful Environment Solutions

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

UMW Toyota (UMWT), in partnership with the Ministry of Education (MOE), launched the 23rd edition of Toyota Eco Youth (TEY), an annual national-level environment education programme.

This initiative further highlights UMWT’s commitment to empowering young individuals to engage actively in developing sustainable environmental solutions.

This year’s programme, which targeted towards students aged 13 to 17, boasts participation from 16 schools nationwide.

During the TEY 2024 launch, participants will undergo an intensive workshop for Toyota’s 8 Steps Problem Solving Method (PSM), aimed at developing critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

Furthermore, the program incentivises the creation of innovative solutions with cash prizes totalling up to RM80,000.

The TEY Programme, which is an extension of the company’s CSR, is in line with the UMWT’s commitment in placing environmental conservation first.

The priority is guided by the Toyota environmental action plan to set path towards achieving zero co2 emissions by 2050.

The Toyota Eco Youth program is aligned with the Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050, aiming for carbon neutrality and a significant positive environmental impact among high school students and teachers. Additionally, we strive to ensure that the sustainability of every school project beyond the conclusion of this year’s program. Datuk Ravindran K., President of UMW Toyota Motor

Since its inception in 2001, Toyota Eco Youth has grown in leaps and bounds to become a nation-wide school environment-awareness program with a rich legacy that encompass environmental issues affecting communities.

Over 23 years, TEY has welcomed more than 300,000 students from 521 schools and their surrounding communities.

Through the Toyota Eco Youth program, UMWT is actively addressing current environmental challenges while equipping youths with essential skills for future problem-solving. This initiative instils our ‘Move Your World’ philosophy in young minds, pushing the boundaries for a sustainable future. Datuk Ravindran K., President of UMW Toyota Motor

Toyota Eco Youth continues to nurture the environmental stewards of tomorrow, encouraging innovation and practical solutions for ecological challenges.

The 23rd edition of the programme promises to further this legacy, supporting young innovators in their efforts to create a greener, more sustainable future.

For more information on the 23rd edition of Toyota Eco Youth, click here.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.