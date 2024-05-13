The Twists And Turns Of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Planet of the Apes is a movie franchise that makes humans realize that our mistakes and our hunger for more affects humanity.

The movie also talks about the importance of living together with nature and the importance of sharing Mother Earth with all species on the planet.

A new instalment now joins the franchise, with the release of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes last week.

This movie brings viewers to a setting far in the future after the death of Ceasar, who was the head of the apes that brought them to freedom from the war that was waged between the apes and humans.

New Players

This movie brings in new characters; among them Noa, Anaya, and Sonna from the Eagle clan.

Then as the movie goes along, a human character Mae is introduced as well as the protagonist of the movie, Proximus Caesar.

Later in the movie, another important character is introduced which is an Orang Utan known as Raka.

All these characters are well-placed and given proper treatment to make sure that viewers are able to follow the flow of the movie.

The Story

The beginning of the movie may be draggy to some as it has jumped timelines and new characters are introduced.

Nevertheless, the movie picks up at the right timing, and from there, the audience will be on the edge of their seats wanting to know what will happen next.

The movie was well written and the direction was executed well as the vision of the director can be seen clearly at the end of the movie.

There are many twists and turns in the movie which makes it interesting and entertaining to watch.

But entertainment is not the only goal as the message is delivered beautifully by the time the end credits roll.

As for the visuals, those behind it did not disappoint.

The CGI was spectacular, from the landscape to the apes themselves.

Our verdict: MUST-WATCH

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.