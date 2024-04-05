7 DIY Decor Ideas To Amp Up Your Home This Raya!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Hey everyone! Raya is just around the corner, but are you feeling like your home needs a little extra oomph?

Don’t worry, we’ve got 7 DIY ideas that’ll help you spice up (not too spicy lah!) the Raya vibes at home! Whether you’re a DIY newbie or a seasoned crafter, there’s something here for everyone. Let’s dive in!

Quilling Ketupat

Let’s kick things off with some ketupat that doesn’t need cooking! The creativity is limitless with this idea. With just some paper and a bit of quilling skills, you can create ketupat that’s so pretty you’d want to makan them! Check out the video to learn how to make ‘em.

Go Green!

(Credit: Devon Janse van Rensburg via Unsplash)

Change up the atmosphere of your home by adding plants or switching up your cushion covers, curtains, and tablecloths to green accents. One fun and sustainable way to do this is by upcycling your old baju Raya. If folks can fashion shopping bags out of old baju kurungs, surely you can draw inspiration from that and whip up some cushion covers too! You can even make some ketupat-inspired woven placemats to add that kampung feel!

Paper Lantern

Light up your Raya with some DIY paper lanterns! Have fun making your own pelita Raya, but with a modern twist. Check out the video tutorial and get ready to add some magical vibes to your home.

(And hey, if you want to take the easy way out, here’s a list of printable versions for you! 😉)

Candle Holders

(Credit: cremedelacraft.com)

For another touch of warmth and ambience to your Raya festivities, why not try your hand at DIY candle holders? Transform simple glass jars into Moroccan-inspired beauties that’ll light up your home in style. Check out how to do it here.

Fairy Lights

(Credit: pvproductions via freepik)

It might seem like a no-brainer, but with all the green accents in your home, fairy lights will definitely add to the warmth and festive feels of Raya. Hang up some tassel garlands along with those twinkling lights, and you’ve got yourself a party!

Tissue Paper Flowers

Let’s bloom up your Raya decor with some tissue paper flowers! They’re super easy to make and oh-so-pretty! You can get coloured tissues easily at Shopee or craft stores. Check out the video tutorial and get ready to impress your guests with your crafting skills!

Raya Photobooth!

Lastly, with all these amazing props and decor in the house now, why not create your very own space for a photobooth at home? Set up a cozy corner with colorful rugs, cushions, and fairy lights as your backdrop. Get dressed in your Raya OOTD for the perfect IG pics. It’s a great way to capture memories with your loved ones and have fun during Raya open houses!

So there you have it! 7 awesome DIY decor ideas to make your home the envy of the taman this Raya! Let your creativity shine and have a blast decorating! Selamat Hari Raya! 🏠🌙

