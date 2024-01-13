Surprise Your Loved Ones This CNY With Venchi’s Limited Edition Gift Collection!

Venchi has specially created a limited-edition Lunar New Year gift collection that is perfect as beautiful gifts for your loved ones!
The chocolatey gift collection features a beautifully crafted dragon waiting patiently for the new year to bring joy in the form of Venchi’s chocolates.
The packaging’s colourful motifs and floral patterns embody flourishing new beginnings in a collection about sharing time together, creating memories, and welcoming the Year of the Dragon with joy, love and — of course — a chocolate touch.
Here’s the list of Venchi’s Lunar New Year limited-edition gift collection:
12pcs Granblend Giftbox
9pcs Chocoviar Square Giftbox
12 pcs Cremini Square Giftbox
Double Layer with Assorted Chocolate
Medium Round Hamper with Mixed Chocolate
Rectangular Box with Dark Chocolate
Rectangular Box with Cremini and Gianduiotti
Large Double Layer with Assorted Chocolate
The collection is now available at Venchi Pavilion KL, The Exchange TRX, and Seibu TRX.