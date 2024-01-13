TRP
Surprise Your Loved Ones This CNY With Venchi’s Limited Edition Gift Collection!
Surprise Your Loved Ones This CNY With Venchi’s Limited Edition Gift Collection!

Venchi’s limited edition gift collection is all about spending time together, creating memories, and welcoming the Year of the Dragon with joy and love with a chocolate touch.

January 13, 2024

Venchi has specially created a limited-edition Lunar New Year gift collection that is perfect as beautiful gifts for your loved ones!

The chocolatey gift collection features a beautifully crafted dragon waiting patiently for the new year to bring joy in the form of Venchi’s chocolates.

The packaging’s colourful motifs and floral patterns embody flourishing new beginnings in a collection about sharing time together, creating memories, and welcoming the Year of the Dragon with joy, love and — of course — a chocolate touch.

Here’s the list of Venchi’s Lunar New Year limited-edition gift collection:

  • 12pcs Granblend Giftbox
  • 9pcs Chocoviar Square Giftbox
  • 12 pcs Cremini Square Giftbox
  • Double Layer with Assorted Chocolate
  • Medium Round Hamper with Mixed Chocolate
  • Rectangular Box with Dark Chocolate
  • Rectangular Box with Cremini and Gianduiotti
  • Large Double Layer with Assorted Chocolate

The collection is now available at Venchi Pavilion KL, The Exchange TRX, and Seibu TRX.

