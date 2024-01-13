Surprise Your Loved Ones This CNY With Venchi’s Limited Edition Gift Collection!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Venchi has specially created a limited-edition Lunar New Year gift collection that is perfect as beautiful gifts for your loved ones!

The chocolatey gift collection features a beautifully crafted dragon waiting patiently for the new year to bring joy in the form of Venchi’s chocolates.

The packaging’s colourful motifs and floral patterns embody flourishing new beginnings in a collection about sharing time together, creating memories, and welcoming the Year of the Dragon with joy, love and — of course — a chocolate touch.

Here’s the list of Venchi’s Lunar New Year limited-edition gift collection:

12pcs Granblend Giftbox

9pcs Chocoviar Square Giftbox

12 pcs Cremini Square Giftbox

Double Layer with Assorted Chocolate

Medium Round Hamper with Mixed Chocolate

Rectangular Box with Dark Chocolate

Rectangular Box with Cremini and Gianduiotti

Large Double Layer with Assorted Chocolate

The collection is now available at Venchi Pavilion KL, The Exchange TRX, and Seibu TRX.

