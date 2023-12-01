Experience The Wonder Of Christmas At Paradigm Mall PJ

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

‘Tis the season for jolly vibes, and Paradigm Mall PJ has transformed into a winter wonderland, bustling with festive activities that promise to make your holiday season merry and bright!

With the theme “A Vrooming Christmas” in collaboration with Robocar Poli, the mall is set to bring joy and excitement to you and your family.

With its lovable characters and exciting adventures, Robocar Poli adds an extra dose of magic to the holiday season. Your little ones will be thrilled to meet the Robocar Poli mascot, creating joyous memories of teamwork and friendship. Join the festivities and watch as the spirit of Robocar Poli transforms this Christmas into an adventure your kids won’t forget!

So, buckle up for a vrooming ride of fun and let’s unwrap the joy together.

Festive Frolics: Christmas Activities for the Family

(Credit: Paradigm Mall PJ)

Santa & Santarina Walkabout

Kicking off the festivities, embark on a magical journey with Santa and Santarina as they stroll through Paradigm Mall PJ, spreading joy and festive cheer. Get ready for magical moments and maybe even sneak in those last-minute gift requests!

Jingle & Mingle: A WCT Buddy Kids’ Christmas Bash

Mark your calendars for a special kids’ Christmas bash! ‘Jingle & Mingle’ promises a day filled with laughter, games, and perhaps newfound friendships! Let your little ones revel in the holiday spirit with a host of exciting activities.

(Credit: freepik via freepik/Eleonora Albasi via Unsplash)

X-Mas Xplorace

Get ready for a Christmas adventure like no other! The X-Mas Xplorace is the ultimate quest for holiday treasures. Grab your family, lace-up those sneakers, and embark on a thrilling journey through the mall – festive challenges await!

Donate A Book, Share A Story

Spread the gift of reading this Christmas! Join the ‘Donate A Book, Share A Story’ event and contribute to building a community of readers. It’s a heartwarming way to make a difference this holiday season.

(Credit: freepik/pressfoto via freepik)

Christmas Workshop

Unleash your creative side with the Christmas Workshop! From DIY decorations to festive crafts, this hands-on experience is a perfect opportunity for families to bond while creating unique holiday keepsakes.

Santa Kids Costume Contest

Ho, ho, ho! Calling all little Santas and Santarinas! It’s time to showcase your festive fashion at the Santa Kids Costume Contest. Strut your stuff and spread the joy in your merriest holiday attire.

(Credit: freepik/jcomp via freepik)

Christmas Tree Contest

The Christmas Tree Contest is on! Deck the halls with creativity as you compete for the title of the most dazzling Christmas tree. Winners will be announced on Christmas Day – may the best tree shine bright!

New Year Workshop

Let the festive celebrations continue as we bid farewell to the old and welcome the new! Join the New Year Workshop for a blast of fun-filled activities that will set the tone for a fantastic year ahead.

Jingling All the Way: Christmas Performances

(Credit: Paradigm Mall PJ)

Saxophone Christmas Carol

Enjoy the soulful tunes of the Saxophone Christmas Carol. A harmonious start to your day, this performance will fill the air with festive melodies that will warm your heart.

Christmas Carolling

Gather ‘round as carolers enchant you with the timeless melodies of Christmas. Let the harmonious voices create a magical atmosphere, making every note a celebration of the season.

Deemcee Challenge Day

Get ready to groove as students from Deemcee bust a move at the Deemcee Challenge Day! With challenges at every turn, this dance-off promises laughter, fun, and a chance to showcase the best dance moves.

(Credit: Paradigm Mall PJ)

Christmas Marching Band

Step to the beat of the season with the Christmas Marching Band. This lively performance will have you tapping your feet and spreading the holiday spirit throughout the mall.

Christmas Show Dance Jingle Bells

As the day winds down, let the Christmas Show Dance Jingle Bells light up the night. A dazzling display of dance and joy, it’s the perfect way to end your day at Paradigm Mall PJ.

It’s not just about the activities – it’s about the experiences! Visit the WCT Buddy Booth for a host of exclusive perks:

(Credit: Paradigm Mall PJ)

WCT Buddy Members, rejoice! Enjoy complimentary wrapping services for your delightful gift purchases at Paradigm Mall PJ.

Calling all kids! Sign up and become a WCT Buddy Kids Member, and as a warm welcome, receive a special gift. Available now until 1 January 2024.

Robocar Poli Adds Extra Magic!

Get ready for a dose of extra magic as Robocar Poli takes centre stage with exciting appearances and activities.

(Credit: Paradigm Mall PJ)

Robocar Poli Mascot Appearance

Gear up for an extra dose of excitement as Robocar Poli makes grand appearances on various dates, including the thrilling countdown to New Year’s Day! Catch the beloved mascot spreading joy and creating unforgettable moments for your little ones throughout December and into the new year.

(Credit: Paradigm Mall PJ)

Adventurous Rides for the Little Speedsters

Calling all WCT Buddy Kids Members! Take a spin on the Adventure Kiddie Ride for an exhilarating experience at the pocket-friendly price of RM15. Non-members, don’t miss out on the fun – join in for just RM20 and let the kiddos enjoy a thrilling ride that’ll make their hearts race with joy.

Photo Session with Robocar Poli

Picture-perfect moments await at Paradigm Mall PJ! WCT Buddy Kids Members, seize the opportunity for an exclusive Photo Session with Robocar Poli for a mere RM50. Non-members, don’t fret – you can join in the fun too for RM100. Plus, WCT Buddy Points holders can enjoy this magical experience for just 50 points. Capture the smiles and make memories that’ll last a lifetime!

Christmas Redemption: Tis’ the Season of Rewards!

The joy of giving and receiving is magnified with amazing Christmas Redemption rewards.

(Credit: Paradigm Mall PJ)

For WCT Buddy Member/Standard Chartered Cardholder:

Mystery Box: Spend RM150 in a maximum of 3 combined receipts on the same day.

Starbucks Beverage: Spend RM300 in a maximum of 3 combined receipts on the same day.

Foldable Umbrella: Spend RM500 in a maximum of 3 combined receipts on the same day.

For Non-WCT Buddy Member/Non-Standard Chartered Cardholder:

Mystery Box: Spend RM250 on a maximum of 3 combined receipts on the same day.

Starbucks Beverage: Spend RM450 on a maximum of 3 combined receipts on the same day.

Foldable Umbrella: Spend RM650 on a maximum of 3 combined receipts on the same day.

Secret Santa: Exclusive for WCT Buddy Members

(Credit: Paradigm Mall PJ)

As part of the season’s festivities, let Paradigm Mall PJ be your Santa’s little helper! WCT Buddy Members can enjoy the exclusive Secret Santa service, having their gifts delivered to their loved ones. Don’t miss out on this special offer available now until 10 December 2023.

Make Children’s Wishes Come True at Paradigm Mall PJ

(Credit: denamorado via freepik)

Embark on a heartwarming adventure with Paradigm Mall PJ and play Santa Claus in the most joyful way possible!

Select a beneficiary and smoothly handle the payment using the Touch ‘n Go QR code. Share your warm wishes on a provided card, securely stored for the crucial moment when our team purchases and wraps the chosen gifts. Experience the joy of giving as we deliver these thoughtful presents to the deserving recipients, making a genuine difference during this festive season. It’s more than a gesture – it’s a heartfelt contribution to making dreams come true.

(Credit: Paradigm Mall PJ)

This holiday season, let these activities weave cherished memories with your family, creating a tapestry of joy and laughter that will be remembered for years to come. Create lasting memories filled with laughter, joy, and charm at Paradigm Mall PJ.

Watch the video below for a peek at Vrooming Christmas at Paradigm Mall PJ!

