Here’s Why Drinking Lots Of Water Isn’t Enough To Keep You Healthy

So, you’re a water-guzzling champ, carrying your trusty water bottle everywhere you go. You pat yourself on the back for staying hydrated and think you’ve got your health game on point.

But is that really all you need to know about being healthy?

Well, we hate to break it to you, but that seemingly clean water you’re chugging might not be as pure as you think!

It’s time for some water-filtering truth bombs!

(Credit: freepik via freepik)

Even if you already have a fancy water filter at home, it might have turned into a bacteria party zone since its last cleaning eons ago. Those filters might not be doing their job and impurities could be sneaking through, making you feel unwell.

Water filters are meant to provide clean and safe drinking water, but they can become ineffective over time. If a water filter is not cleaned and maintained regularly, it can become a breeding ground for bacteria and other microorganisms. These contaminants may bypass the filter, making their way into the drinking water, and cause illnesses.

(Credit: jcomp via freepik)

The cleanliness of water can be really deceptive. Most people assume that the water they’re drinking is safe because it looks clear and doesn’t have any obvious taste or smell. However, harmful contaminants and pathogens can lurk unseen, leading to various health issues.

Some waterborne threats are so tiny that they can easily evade water filters. Bacteria and viruses can be as small as a fraction of a micron. So, if the water purifier is not equipped to deal with these microscopic menaces, they can slip through and wreak havoc on your health.

The source of your water can also play a significant role in its cleanliness. Even if you have a water filter at home, the water might be contaminated before it reaches your purifier. Polluted water sources, aging pipelines, and inadequate water treatment can all contribute to the presence of harmful substances in your drinking water.

So now, what can we do to make sure that we’re drinking the best quality water for our health?

Enter Acerpure Aqua WP1!

(Credit: Acerpure Malaysia)

This sleek and stylish water purifier is here to save the day and your health.

Say goodbye to complicated piping installations. With its detachable 8.7-litre water tank, the Acerpure Aqua WP1 provides easy access to clean water from any corner of your house or office. That midnight milk run for parents just got a whole lot easier, and companies can now offer visitors the joy of refilling their own bottles with freshly filtered hydrogen water!

(Credit: Acerpure Malaysia)

The perks don’t stop there. Hydrogen water, available with Acerpure Aqua WP1, enhances nutrient absorption for better health. The intuitive control panel lets you adjust the water volume and temperature to fit your beverage-making and cooking needs. From icy cold to piping hot, it caters to your whims with ease.

Let’s talk filtration

(Credit: Acerpure Malaysia)

Acerpure Aqua WP1’s 3-step RO filtration system is a champion at eliminating unwanted substances. It has been certified by SGS Water Quality Test to remove tiny particles, even as small as 0.0001u”µm, like bacteria, viruses, and chlorine residue. It’s like a microscopic SWAT team protecting your loved ones’ health!

And here’s where it gets even smarter. The Acerpure Aqua WP1 comes with a real-time Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) water quality monitor. So, when those TDS levels start to creep up, you don’t have to break a sweat. Just press the ‘smart wash’ button, and you’re all set to keep your water quality top-notch.

(Credit: Acerpure Malaysia)

Worried about maintenance? Acerpure Aqua WP1’s easy-to-monitor design keeps you in the know about the filters’ status, so you can replace them when needed. No more scheduling service appointments, just grab the filters from Acer eStore or authorized stores when the indicator turns orange, and you’re good to go!



Priced at RM3599, the Acerpure Aqua WP1 is a steal for the fortress of health it provides. It’s no wonder that it won the Taiwan Excellence 2023 Award!

That’s not all!

(Credit: Acerpure Malaysia)

The best part? From now until 31 December 2023, you can purchase the Acerpure Aqua WP1 for only RM2999! And you get not just a water purifier, but also a free Acerpure Clean V1 Lite cordless vacuum worth RM599! Oh, and how about a 2-year warranty to sweeten the deal? And to top it all off, you’ll score an Acerpure Cozy F1 stand fan worth RM599 for the ultimate comfort!

Drinking water is fantastic, but drinking clean, purified water is the real game-changer. Get your Acerpure Aqua WP1 now through the Acer eStore, Acerpure physical stores, or Acer Flagship store on Shopee. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to level up your health game!

