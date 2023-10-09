Pavilion Damansara Heights Mall Opens Its Doors To Shoppers

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Pavilion Damansara Heights Mall, the crown jewel of the Pavilion Damansara Heights integrated development, proudly opened its doors to the public with the debut of its first phase.

This pivotal phase introduces a curated selection of specialty stores, diverse dining experiences, and lifestyle services, with the expectation that progressive openings will see a vibrant 100 outlets greet visitors by the end of October.

The opening of the mall also witnessed the illumination of the mall’s grand entrance, crafted with 2,888 Murano-glass technology crystals by award-winning lighting design and glass manufacturing company, Lightsculptures.

Render of the Damanlela Main Entrance to Pavilion Damansara Heights.

Dubbed the ‘Pavilion Crown’, the façade was crafted with recyclable glass, which symbolized Pavilion Damansara Heights’ commitment to crafting a green development, marked by the recent award of Green Mark certification by the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) Singapore.

Datuk Joyce Yap, Chief Executive Officer (Retail) of Kuala Lumpur Pavilion Sdn Bhd said, “We are confident in unveiling phase one now, given the area’s improved connectivity, the imminent festive season, and the recent handing over of eight blocks of corporate office towers and the handing over of residential towers soon.”

“With surrounding affluent neighborhoods like Bangsar and Damansara Heights, as well as a growing community of nearby residents and office workers eager for access to basic needs, convenient lifestyle services, and dining options, we anticipate a strong launch”.

To date Pavilion Damansara Heights has completed and handed over eight of its nine corporate towers and three residential towers, increasing the immediate on-site population by approximately 26,000 people.

With about 80% of the mall’s lettable space committed in phase one, the opening of Pavilion Damansara Heights Mall also signals a revived confidence in Malaysia’s economy, marked by now stable interest rates, controlled inflation, and the nation’s renewed efforts to attract international tourists.

Yap added that the fourth quarter of 2023 typically sees a spike in retail sales as Malaysia heads into the year-end festive season. She was also optimistic for further growth in 2024, considering Malaysia’s positive economic growth forecast of 4.3% by the World Bank, attributed to a recovery in tourism, improved global economic conditions, and expectations of a consumer-friendly budget to drive domestic demand.

Built around the essence of connectivity, Pavilion Damansara Heights is accessible through the SPRINT Highway, DUKE, Penchala Link, and Federal Highway. It also adjoins the Pusat Bandar Damansara MRT station and enjoys walkable connections for a growing catchment of office workers and residents at Pusat Bandar Damansara.

“The Pavilion DNA has always been linked to a combination of delivering a comfortable and convenient shopping experience with quality services, complementing the design and architecture of the space which incorporates the latest trends and demands of the retail market,” said Yap.

Nestled in the neighborhood of Damansara Heights, the mall, upon full completion, will span across six floors of excitement and exuberance and is poised to be the ultimate customer-centric destination for unforgettable dining experiences, retail, entertainment, and leisure.

“With the opening of Pavilion Damansara Heights Mall, we look forward to enhancing the value of surrounding neighborhoods — a destination to inspire and connect the community,” said Yap.

Pavilion Damansara Heights is a freehold development integrating corporate towers, luxury residences, and a retail mall, and is a joint venture between Pavilion Group and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), a professional investment management organization that manages the Canada Pension Plan fund and is one of the world’s largest institutional investors. This represents CPPIB’s first direct real estate investment in Malaysia.

Present at the unveiling was esteemed guest Puan Sri Cindy Lim, Executive Chairman of Pavilion Group.

Pavilion Group Executive Chairman Puan Sri Cindy Lim (in yellow) at the grand opening of Pavilion Damansara Heights. (Pic by Valerie Arnesto/TRP)

