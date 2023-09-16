Alliance Bank Bags Asian Banker’s Best Credit Card Award

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Alliance Bank emerged the winner of the Best Credit Card Award for its Virtual Credit Card (VCC) at the 2023 Finance Malaysia Awards recently.

The awards ceremony is under the Asian Banker and recognises achievements in retail financial services and technology innovation that is specific to financial institutions, be it banks or non banks in Malaysia.

Alliance’s VCC with Dynamic Card Number is said to have set new standards in digital banking when it was first made available through the bank’s mobile app in Aril.

It previously bagged the New Consumer Lending Product of the Year – Malaysia award at the ABF Retail Banking Awards.

What is a virtual credit card?

A virtual credit card allows customers to make purchases or payments easily without having to walk into a branch to apply.

The annual fee of a virtual credit card is free for life.

It is also safer when used for online purchases.

