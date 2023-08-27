Cerruti 1881’s Watches For The Modern Man Bring A Bold Touch Of Parisian Elegance

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Cerruti 1881 is a renowned fashion brand founded by Nino Cerruti in Paris in 1967. The brand is synonymous with contemporary style for the modern man, bringing a unique blend of bold nonchalance and Parisian elegance.

By challenging traditional dress codes and embracing a concept of “gentle masculinity,” Cerruti 1881 has revolutionized the world of couture.

Here are some of the stylish pieces to check out from Cerruti 1881:

The Positano

The Positano. Image: Cerruti 1881

The Positano watch harkens to the sights, smells and sounds of the namesake village at the stunning Italian Amalfi Coast. The inspiration for the watch’s design calls on the idea of travelling to distant lands and taking life by the horns.

It’s no surprise that the Positano watch exudes a bolder look with an emblematic ‘C’ of Cerruti 1881 on the side.

The rugged stainless-steel cases measure 47.5mm in diameter with a tough ion-plating. The watches are also powered by the same accurate Japanese quartz movement and can withstand up to 100 metres of water depth.

The Positano comes in two models:

CIWGF2224502 – Burgundy bezel with rose-gold accents and gun-metal case with matching burgundy stitched leather strap for a sporty appeal.

CIWGF2224503 – Black bezel with rose-gold accents and rose-gold case with matching brown stitched leather strap for a sporty appeal.

The Positano range retails at RM1,499.

The Molveno

The Molveno. Image: Cerruti 1881

The Cerruti 1881 Molveno is named after the Italian municipality of Molveno, located to the northwest of Trento. The place is known for its picturesque setting amidst the stunning natural and rugged beauty of the Italian Alps.

As such, the Molveno range of watches is designed with a unique masculine styling that is emblematic of Italian design elements with distinct personalities.

The collection is offered in two series, easily distinguishable by the difference in the dials.

One set possesses a sunburst dial that shimmers at different angles while the other set has a skeletonised dial that offers a peek into the inner components of the watch.

The former set (CIWGQ2224103 & CIWGQ2224104) comes in brown/black and green/grey colours with matching silicone straps for extra rugged appeal and weather resistance.

The latter set (CIWGE0007302 & CIWGE0007305) comes in blue/silver and black/silver colours with matching stitched and perforated leather straps for a comfortable dressy yet sporty feel.

The 45.5mm durable stainless-steel watch cases are given a tough ion-plating to exude a rugged aura. It can withstand up to 50 metres of water depth.

The watches are powered by the same accurate Japanese quartz movement. The three sub-dials indicate the day, the home time in 24 hours, and a second time zone in 24 hours.

The retail price for the Molveno varies between RM1,759 and RM1,859.

The Ruscello

The Ruscello. Image: Cerruti 1881

Ruscello means stream in Italian and the watch is aptly named to represent the stream of creative style coming from the house of Cerruti 1881.

The Ruscello collection comes in two core series, differentiated by their designs and specifications.

The first set (CIWG0006803, CIWG0006804, CIWG0006806) is distinguishable with the sub-dials occupying the lower half of the watch (3-6-9 configuration).

It’s available in three colours: white with yellow gold accents, green with rose gold accents, and green-grey with rose gold accents. The watches come with matching straps with Cerruti 1881 embossed provided.

The sub-dials in the second set (CIWGQ2224001, CIWGQ2224002, CIWGQ2224003, CIWGQ2224004, CIWGQ2224005) occupy the left side of the watch (6-9-12 configuration).

This model range comes in five colours: grey with yellow gold accents, green with yellow gold/white accents, blue with rose gold accents, black with rose gold accents and white with blue/grey accents.

Similarly, it also comes with matching straps with Cerruti 1881 embossed and stitching provided.

The retail price for The Ruscello varies between RM1,499 and RM1,759.

The Velletri

The Velletri. Image: Cerruti 1881

The Velletri Men Multi-function watch collection encapsulates Cerruti 1881’s dedication to crafting high-quality products possessing individuality and allure.

The classic round shape of the Velletri case envelopes the best of the industrial design elements of the watch.

The diameter of the watch comes at a bold 45mm and the lugs, like many other components, are also skeletonised to keep with the avant-garde theme of the watch.

The Velletri is available in five colours: black/burgundy/rose gold, blue/black/rose gold, grey/black, blue/black/grey and black/silver.

The straps are made of a stylish combination of silicone and stitched embossed leather. The silicone ensures the straps will withstand the warm tropical climate.

The Velletri watch has a water resistance of up to 50 metres thanks to the solid stainless-steel case.

The retail price for The Velletri varies between RM1,759 and RM1,959.

Women’s watches

The Cerrissi and The Serreta. Image: Cerruti 1881

Cerruti 1881 also has two ranges of watches for women: The Cerrisi and The Serreta. The design for the women’s watch is focused on understated elegance.

The watches feature the mother of pearl dial and are embellished with fine crystals.

READ MORE: Check Out These Watches That Celebrate Adventure, Exploration And Innovation

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.