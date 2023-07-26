Mojo Live Jam Rocked Zepp KL With Electrifying Concert

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia has played host to many concerts this year and just last weekend, Mojo Projects’ Live Jam series rocked the house with three bands.

As promised, it was a musical feast with Malaysian band The Banditz and two bands from India; Staccato and Masala Coffee.

Each showcased their unique musical style, complete with their original compositions.

READ MORE: Mojo Live Jam Returns, Good Music Guaranteed

Upon entering the venue at Zepp KL after receiving the wristbands, the DJ from Madras Club was entertaining the crowd with a good mix of Tamil hit songs, setting up the mood and tone for the night.

The opening act began with The Banditz. They showcased their signature style right from the beginning where they took a classic Tamil song from the 60s and turned it into a modern music with a fresh feel, giving the song a new flavour.

Photo Credit: Mojo Projects/Instagram

From there onwards, their performance was a hit among the audience. They had this unique way of blending old songs with their style of music and maintaining the feel and soul of the song.

Lingesh, the lead vocalist won hearts not only with his unique voice but the way he interacted with the crowd. Being a Malaysian band and performing for the first time on stage, they were a hit with everyone in the crowd and made a memorable night for themselves and the audience.

Pic Credit: Keran/TRP

Next to fire up the stage was Staccato. They are a well-known band from Chennai, Tamil Nadu and from the response that they received upon taking to the stage made it clear that they also have fans here.

Photo Credit: Mojo Projects/Instagram

Their lead vocalist Niranjana Ramanan and Gowtham Bharadwaja showcased their prowess in Carnatic music through their singing. Although this was their first time performing in Malaysia, it seemed that they knew their audience and had them from the start of the act. Not to forget their violinist Sai Rakshit who stole the hearts of many with his strings. The whole band was in sync and electrified the stage with their performance.

They started with some beautiful melodies and towards the end, they played some hardcore dance numbers which kept the crowd moving. They had the stage for an hour and a half and it was filled with musical energy.

Photo credit: Keran/TRP

Next was the main act, Masala Coffee, also a well-known band in India and around the world. They opened with A.R. Rahman’s Mumbe Vaa and kept their performance electrifying from start to finish.

Photo credit: Keran/TRP

They sang in many languages which included Tamil, Malayam, Telugu, Kanada and English. One song which caught the attention of many was another A.R. Rahman hit Aaromale.

The lead singers Chrisna and Aslam Abdul Majeed wowed the crowd with their pitch and voice control. Chrisna elevated the song when he took a high pitch effortlessly.

Other than that, the violinist Amalsivan also stood out for his connection with his violin which was a treat to the ears.

Varun, the percussionist was also a hit as the crowd was clapping to his beats. All in all, Masala Coffee tore up the stage and set it on fire with their performance.

Photo Credit: Mojo Projects/Instagram

Overall, this concert earned its own special place in the list of top concerts in Malaysia. It was indeed a musical party which filled the hearts and soul of the audience.

Mojo Projects is set to hold another concert, this time a tribute to the late legendary Indian playback singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam.

This tribute concert is happening at Zepp KL on 9 September 2023. For more info on tickets, click here.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.