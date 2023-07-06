Need Some #Healing? Indulge in Melbourne’s Luxury Spas At These Breathtakingly Natural Resorts

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

Feeling burned out? Then it’s time to take a rest and look after our overall mental, physical and emotional well-being.

Some prefer travelling internationally for a dose of that relaxing atmosphere, something that you can’t get in a tropical country.

If you’re one of those people who craves serene adventures in places you’ve never been before, then we might have just the place for you. Let’s pack our bags and head on to Melbourne, Australia.

(Credit: Visit Melbourne)

Although it’s winter in Melbourne, Victoria – but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the warmth. Take a dip and rejuvenate in the Victorian state’s best hot springs and spa destinations, where you will be greeted beyond just an experience that is equal parts relaxing and healing.

Some of these hot spring destinations offer more than a place to recharge, but also comfort in dining, with an emphasis on mindful eating as well as accommodation options.

Plan a retreat to Victoria to check out these exceptional world-class wellness sanctuaries and more:

Peninsula Hot Springs – Mornington Peninsula

Peninsula Hot Springs is an award-winning natural hot spring and day spa destination on the Mornington Peninsula, just 90 minutes from Melbourne. Natural thermal mineral waters flow into the pools and private baths at this coastal oasis, providing an idyllic setting for relaxation and rejuvenation.

(Credit: Visit Melbourne)

Bath House is a social bathing area and features over 70 globally-inspired bathing experiences. These include a cave pool, reflexology walk, Turkish hammam and hilltop pool with 360-degree views of the region. Bath House Amphitheatre includes seven geothermal pools, an ice cave, two saunas, an open-air stage, a café and a wellness centre.

(Credit: Visit Melbourne)

While the Spa Dreaming Centre is a blissful sanctuary with an emphasis on tranquil spaces, designed for guests 16 years and older. Experiences include thermal mineral pools, a cold plunge pool, massaging bamboo showers, a traditional sauna, a Moroccan hammam, Zen Chi massage, an infrared sauna, hanging tree pods and poolside lounges.

(Credit: Visit Melbourne)

With its innovative design, combined with a view of the rolling hills of the Mornington Peninsula region, this destination’s Food Bowl has been created to enhance the guest experience of the ever-evolving springs as well as provide education and inspiration on the power of food and its association with wellness.

Alba Thermal Springs & Spa – Mornington Peninsula

Alba Thermal Springs & Spa is a world-class luxury wellness sanctuary located in the heart of Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula. Positioned in beautifully landscaped gardens, Alba offers contemporary bathing including a rain pool, botanical pools, forest pools, a sunset pool, and private pools on the rooftop and The Terrace. Luxurious full-day self-care packages, half-day rituals and treatments are available in the spa.

(Credit: Visit Melbourne)

The restaurant, Thyme, serves meals using locally sourced, seasonal produce with a menu designed by award-winning chef Karen Martini. Luxury villa accommodation will be available from 2023.

(Credit: Visit Melbourne)

Metung Hot Springs – Gippsland

Metung Hot Springs, Australia’s newest wellness destination is now open and you can stay overnight amongst the springs. The naturally undulating 25-acre site overlooks the magnificent Gippsland Lakes – the perfect haven to switch off and enjoy the native Australian environment.

(Credit: Visit Melbourne)

Offering unique safari-style glamping accommodation perched over a freshwater lagoon, these luxury suites include private geothermal bathing barrels on the balconies, ensuite bathrooms, king four-poster beds and bespoke design features inspired by and sourced from the Gippsland region. The tranquil day spa welcomes guests with authentic Larn’wa Aboriginal Lore wellness rituals and native botanical spa creations to enhance guests’ bathing and wellness experiences through rejuvenating massages, facials and body treatments.

(Credit: Visit Melbourne)

Metung Hot Springs opened its first of multiple stages, including the Metung Country Club, set to be Australia’s first hot springs golf course. Find yourself savouring the delights at The Clubhouse bistro which centres around a consciously-designed slow-food menu celebrating Gippsland produce whilst taking in sweeping northerly views of the Great Alpine foothills.

Guests can dine, drink, shop and play golf at the Metung Country Club, then head back to their glamping suite for an afternoon of relaxation in the hot springs pools, sauna, geothermal massaging showers or just meander around the site, taking in the native flora and fauna on the shores of the Gippsland Lakes.

(Credit: Visit Melbourne)

Centred around natural healing with mineral-rich geothermal waters that flow from 500m below ground, the Metung Hot Springs features a hilltop escarpment (16+ area) and bathing ridge with lake view pool, architecturally-designed sauna, cold plunge pool, reflexology walk, hillside pool, geothermal massaging showers, trail pool, unique bathing barrels, spotted gum bath and star gazing pool perfect for those calm clear nights.

Hepburn Bathhouse & Spa – Daylesford

Hepburn Springs’ only historic Bathhouse, has been providing traditional wellness bathing since 1895.

(Credit: Visit Melbourne)

Drawing mineral-rich waters directly from the natural source, this iconic bathhouse reconnects you with an array of mineral wellness experiences including indulgent 100% pure private mineral baths and a selection of specifically designed wellness packages.

Explore the curative effects of mineral wellness in the facilities which include a relaxation pool, spa pool, an aroma steam room, magnesium salt therapy pool, monsoon showers, creekside pool, walk-in cool-down pool and spa couches submerged in mineral water, complemented by extensive relaxation decks.

(Credit: Visit Melbourne)

From private healing mineral baths to signature rituals, steam therapies, massage therapies, facial therapies, body therapies and more, every treatment at the spa will rejuvenate and reinvigorate.

The Spa at Lake House – Daylesford

This award-winning spa is nestled amongst the lush gardens of the Lake House Hotel, which also includes a multi-award-winning restaurant. The state-of-the-art spa designed with blonde wood and splashes of Tiffany blue is surrounded by waterfall-fed streams and offers nine treatment areas over three levels.

(Credit: Visit Melbourne)

Start with a hot mineral water spa in one of the lovely treehouses. The deep tub is prepared with 100% pure mineral water from a specially selected nearby spring. Try a massage and indulge in a blissful Daylesford Pure treatment.

The Hydrostorm is a perfect treatment for two people to share, incorporating vertical vichy, Swiss shower, colour therapy, steam and aromatherapy. Large expanses of glass offer views of the lakeshore, stream and cool fern gully.

(Credit: Visit Melbourne)

The outdoor balconies and sunlit lounges provide a lovely setting to relax with a restorative herbal tea. In a region that boasts the largest concentration of naturally occurring mineral springs in Australia, The Spa’s own Daylesford Pure Mineral and Spring Water is available for guests to drink on-site.

Deep Blue Hot Springs – Warrnambool

Harnessing natural geothermal waters, the Deep Blue Hot Springs Warrnambool is a self-guided journey in an open-air sanctuary of enhanced geothermal bathing experiences.

(Credit: Visit Melbourne)

Let your mind wander to a therapeutic state while your body absorbs the health-restoring minerals and heat of the natural earth-drawn waters as you slowly make your journey through a myriad of thermal pools, delving into steep sensory caves and bathing in floral aromatic mist.

Bask over basalt stones or relax in the shallows of the reflection pool for quiet contemplation. Water is nurtured and celebrated throughout the sanctuary and can be found gently streaming over rock walls, humming in the foot spa and flowing throughout fifteen thoughtfully curated bathing pools.

(Credit: Visit Melbourne)

Located within the sanctuary is the Nourish Dome for healthy vegging and hydration. Unwind while enjoying the general health benefits of salt therapy, and gentle respiratory therapy in the ambient surroundings of the modern Salt Room.

With many wellness havens available peppered across the region, you will be spoiled for choices that will keep you coming back for more. Retreat, revitalise, reinvigorate, renew, replenish and refresh with these absolute gems that exude only good and positive energy for that much-awaited wellness escape.

