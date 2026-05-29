How Dr Nisa Khalil Became The Most Trusted Paediatric Voice For Malaysian Parents

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When Dr Nisa Khalil first started sharing evidence-based parenting content on Instagram, her own mother asked her if it was really “okay” for a doctor to be doing that.

Last night, the answer arrived in the form of a crystal trophy.

The award is voted on by the Motherhood Malaysia community: parents, mothers, families across the country. She was also inducted as an Esteemed Member of the Motherhood SuperApp Panel of Experts.

But ask Dr Nisa what the win means, and the trophy is not the first thing she mentions.

“This award belongs to every parent who reached out because they were worried at 3 am,” she said. “Every mama who came to clinic dengan mata bengkak sebab tak tidur. Every family that trusted me with their child.”

A different kind of paediatric voice

What Dr Nisa has quietly built is something Malaysia has not really had before: a public conversation about child health, in the language Malaysian parents actually speak.

Her feed is full of carousels, reels, and threads explaining the things that keep parents up at night. Why a fever does not always mean an emergency. How sleep regressions work. What a real developmental red flag looks like, and what is just a phase. Why “zaman dulu” feeding advice does not always hold up to current evidence. It is content built to inform, not to replace medical consultation.

“I started sharing online because one parent at a time felt too slow,” she said. “If a post can help a mama feel less alone at 3 am, that’s enough.”

She represents a quieter shift inside Malaysian healthcare: parents are no longer waiting until they walk into a clinic to start looking for answers.

They are searching at home, often in the middle of the night, scrolling for someone they can trust. For years, that space has been crowded with confident voices offering questionable information. Dr Nisa is part of a small group of Malaysian doctors trying to change that.

She is also clear about the limits of online content.

“Posts can explain, posts can reassure, posts can signpost. They cannot examine a child. My job online is to help parents understand when to wait, when to watch, and when to walk into a clinic.”

Why a community-voted award hits different

Photo: Dr Nisa Khalil

The Motherhood Choice Awards are voted on by readers.

Not editors.

Not a panel.

The parents themselves.

That is what makes the win unusual. Most “most influential” lists in Malaysia are decided in editorial meetings.

This one was decided in the comments section, in the WhatsApp groups where mums share Dr Nisa’s posts like contraband, in the quiet recommendations from one tired parent to another.

“It is the most honest kind of recognition,” said one community member. “Because Dr Nisa actually helped me feel less alone when no one else was awake.”

What changes from here

Dr Nisa graduated with an MBBS from the International Islamic University Malaysia in 2008 and completed her Master of Paediatrics at Universiti Malaya in 2018.

She is currently pursuing a Graduate Certificate in Autism Diagnosis from the University of Western Australia.

She practises at ParkCity Medical Centre in Desa ParkCity, where she sees families across general paediatrics and child development.

Asked what changes after a night like this, her answer was characteristically uncluttered.

“The mission doesn’t change. The work doesn’t change. What changes is the responsibility. And I take that seriously.”

Then she added, half-laughing: “Now back to work.”

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